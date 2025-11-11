Facial Surgery Expert Dr. James Shire Highlights Overlooked Factor in Surgeon Selection in HelloNation Magazine

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should patients really focus on when choosing a facial plastic surgeon? According to Dr. James Shire of Shire Facial Plastic Surgery in Chattanooga , many people overlook one of the most important considerations: a surgeon’s specific technique. In an expert article for HelloNation , Dr. Shire explains why the details behind incision design and anesthesia approach often influence outcomes more than name recognition or online reviews.

Credentials and board certifications are essential, and positive testimonials can help confirm a surgeon’s professionalism. But Dr. Shire emphasizes that results are also shaped by technical and artistic decisions made during surgery, particularly when it comes to incision planning. Where and how an incision is placed affects not just the initial outcome, but also how scars heal over time. Small choices in depth, tension, and alignment can significantly influence how visible a scar may become, and whether the final appearance feels natural.

Anesthesia choice is another often-overlooked factor. Whether a procedure is performed under local anesthesia, sedation, or general anesthesia affects not just comfort, but also safety, recovery time, and overall patient experience. Dr. Shire notes that these technical decisions reflect a surgeon’s philosophy and level of personalized care, both of which are critical to a successful outcome.

The article also encourages patients to go beyond qualifications by studying a surgeon’s portfolio. Instead of only looking at the most dramatic before-and-after cases, Dr. Shire advises examining consistency across a range of patients, especially those with similar features and goals. This gives a clearer picture of the surgeon’s capabilities and style. Patient testimonials can further illuminate the level of communication, support during recovery, and satisfaction with results.

Dr. Shire points out that specialization matters. Surgeons trained specifically in facial plastic surgery tend to have deeper expertise in facial anatomy and a more focused, refined approach. A surgeon who performs a broad range of unrelated procedures may not deliver the same precision when it comes to facial work. Focusing on a specialist can help ensure that even the smallest details are addressed with care.

Perhaps most importantly, Dr. Shire stresses that the consultation process is key. A meaningful consultation should involve a two-way conversation. Patients should ask specific questions about incision techniques, anesthesia plans, expected recovery, and how complications are managed. The clarity and thoroughness of the surgeon’s answers can reveal much about their experience, judgment, and whether their style aligns with the patient’s expectations.

Dr. Shire’s advice aims to give patients the tools to make confident, informed choices. He believes that when patients understand the value of a surgeon’s technique — not just their credentials — they are better prepared to find a provider who can deliver both safe and aesthetically pleasing results.

The full article, Most People Overlook This When Choosing a Surgeon for Facial Procedures , offers practical, expert guidance for anyone considering cosmetic or reconstructive facial work and stresses the importance of asking the right questions before moving forward.

