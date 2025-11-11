Flooring Expert Joe Dubsky of North Sioux City Explains How to Prepare Your Home for New Flooring Installation for HelloNation

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should homeowners do before starting a flooring installation to ensure lasting results? According to a HelloNation article , the secret lies in thorough preparation long before the first plank or carpet roll is laid. Flooring Expert Joe Dubsky of North Sioux City emphasizes that careful subfloor preparation and planning not only improve the appearance of the new flooring but also prevent common issues like warping, squeaking, and uneven wear.

The article explains that one of the most important steps in flooring installation is clearing the room completely. Removing furniture, rugs, drapes, and wall hangings gives installers full access to the work area. This step also helps protect personal belongings from dust and accidental damage. Joe Dubsky notes that while this might seem like a simple task, many homeowners underestimate the time it takes. By doing this ahead of installation day, the process stays on schedule and less stressful for everyone involved.

After the space is cleared, the focus shifts to removing existing materials. Whether the project involves hardwood installation, vinyl flooring, or carpet replacement, taking out the old layers is essential to ensure the new flooring sits evenly and securely. Pulling up old carpet, padding, and staples or scraping away adhesive from vinyl and laminate requires patience and precision. The article stresses that leftover debris can cause uneven surfaces, which can lead to future problems if not addressed properly.

Once the old materials are removed, subfloor preparation becomes critical. A clean, stable, and level foundation determines how well the new flooring will perform over time. Flooring Expert Joe Dubsky advises homeowners to inspect for loose boards, dips, or soft spots that could create movement or squeaks underfoot. Using a level helps identify uneven areas that may require sanding or floor leveling compounds. Proper subfloor preparation sets the stage for a flawless finish and helps prevent premature wear.

Another essential topic covered in the HelloNation article is the importance of a moisture barrier. Moisture is one of the most common causes of flooring failure, especially in areas like basements, kitchens, and bathrooms. The right moisture barrier can protect the subfloor and the flooring material from long-term water damage. Depending on the situation, this might include plastic sheeting under laminate, a special coating over concrete, or another sealing solution. Dubsky points out that the choice depends on the type of flooring and the condition of the subfloor beneath it.

Cleanliness also plays a major role in flooring installation success. Even a small amount of dust, grit, or dried adhesive can create visible imperfections under the new flooring. Thorough sweeping, vacuuming, and light mopping remove these particles and help ensure a smooth, professional look. While installers typically perform a final cleaning before starting work, homeowners who clean beforehand make the job easier and faster, reducing the risk of small but costly flaws.

For rooms that transition between different flooring types, such as carpet to hardwood or vinyl to tile, the article highlights the importance of advance planning. Differences in height between materials can create tripping hazards or uneven surfaces. Joe Dubsky recommends using transition strips or reducers to make the change both safe and visually appealing. By considering these adjustments during the preparation phase, homeowners can avoid last-minute challenges that might delay the project.

Temperature and humidity are two factors that often go unnoticed but can significantly affect hardwood installation and other materials. The article explains that wood and laminate products should acclimate to the home’s environment for several days before installation. Allowing the materials to adjust to the local humidity reduces the risk of gaps, warping, or buckling after they are installed. Dubsky reminds homeowners that this step might seem minor but has a major impact on long-term durability.

Communication between homeowners and installers is another key element of successful flooring installation. Discussing responsibilities, such as who will handle furniture removal or door trimming, ensures that everyone understands the plan. This clarity helps keep the project moving smoothly from start to finish. As Joe Dubsky notes, effective communication often prevents delays and helps set realistic expectations for the installation timeline.

In summary, the HelloNation feature underscores that the best flooring installation outcomes come from proper planning and subfloor preparation. Whether it’s applying a moisture barrier, ensuring precise floor leveling, or simply keeping the workspace clean, every step adds to the quality of the finished result. Homeowners who invest time in these details enjoy flooring that looks beautiful, lasts longer, and performs as intended.

By taking a few extra steps before installation day, homeowners can transform what might feel like a chaotic project into a smooth and organized process. Clean, dry, and level floors not only improve aesthetics but also enhance durability and comfort. Each part of the preparation process—removing old materials, inspecting the subfloor, and controlling moisture—contributes to a lasting foundation for any type of new flooring.

How to Prepare Your Home for New Flooring Installation features insights from Joe Dubsky, Flooring Expert of North Sioux City, SD, in HelloNation.

