RadNet Acquires CIMAR UK, Empowering DeepHealth to Accelerate AI-Powered Imaging, Reporting and Image-Based Screening

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) (“RadNet”), a US leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services and digital health solutions, announced today the acquisition of CIMAR UK, a leading provider of cloud-native healthcare image management solutions. CIMAR will be integrated into DeepHealth, RadNet’s wholly owned subsidiary and a global leader in AI-powered health informatics, to advance connected imaging-based care.

“Imaging and diagnostics sit at the forefront of care, serving as the gateway to treatment and disease management,” said Kees Wesdorp, CEO and President of RadNet’s Digital Health division, DeepHealth. “Radiologists and care teams are under immense pressure, often working with outdated or siloed tools, and are not set-up to keep pace with rising demand. By acquiring CIMAR, DeepHealth is taking a powerful step in redefining imaging-based care through a portfolio of solutions that connect clinical and operational intelligence to enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and improve efficiency.”

CIMAR deploys an extensive image management infrastructure that provides data connectivity and interoperability to enable vendor-neutral solutions, such as clinical AI, across more than 50% of National Health Service Trusts and 80% of UK private hospital groups. As imaging volumes continue to rise and fragmented technologies create barriers to efficient, coordinated care, CIMAR’s model of a centralized image infrastructure has demonstrated its capability to deliver connected healthcare.

The acquisition combines complementary capabilities, CIMAR’s cloud-native infrastructure and services—which enhance data connectivity and interoperability across public and private healthcare systems in the UK—with DeepHealth’s leading end-to-end informatics and population health applications, from patient engagement tools and AI-based reporting to viewing and workflow applications. Together, they can create a richer solution for advancing efficient, coordinated and accessible imaging-based care across the UK.

“This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for CIMAR,” said Howard Jenkinson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CIMAR. “Through our integration with DeepHealth, we can scale our impact and expand access to services and solutions that provide a more seamless, connected, and intelligent imaging experience. Together, we aim to empower healthcare providers with the tools they need to stay at the forefront of medical imaging innovation, supporting them in delivering the highest standard of care.”

Today, an existing partnership between DeepHealth and CIMAR underpins the NHS England’s Lung Cancer Screening Program. CIMAR provides the digital infrastructure connecting DeepHealth’s AI lung solution across more than 90% of the program’s screening sites. The Program has demonstrated early success. UK Government data show that more than three-quarters (76%) of lung cancers detected through the program are now caught at earlier, more treatable stages compared to only 29% historically.1

This stage shift highlights how connected, AI-powered screening programs can enable earlier disease detection, expand access to timely care and advance better patient outcomes. With this acquisition, DeepHealth aims to scale digitally enabled new and more efficient care models across the UK and Europe for other screening and diagnostic programs. The expansion would bring this connected healthcare model of image-based care programs to more patients and healthcare systems.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 407 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s imaging center markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 11,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

About DeepHealth

DeepHealth is a wholly owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) and serves as the umbrella brand for all companies within RadNet’s Digital Health segment. DeepHealth provides AI-powered health informatics with the aim of empowering breakthroughs in care through imaging. Building on the strengths of the companies it has integrated and is rebranding (e.g., eRAD Radiology Information and Image Management Systems and Picture Archiving and Communication System, Aidence lung AI, DeepHealth, Kheiron, and iCAD breast AI, Quantib prostate and brain AI, and See-Mode thyroid and breast AI), DeepHealth leverages advanced AI for operational efficiency and improved clinical outcomes in brain, breast, chest, prostate and thyroid health. At the heart of DeepHealth’s portfolio is a cloud-native operating system – DeepHealth OS – that unifies data across the clinical and operational workflow and personalizes AI-powered workspaces for everyone in the radiology continuum. Thousands of radiologists at imaging centers and radiology departments around the world use DeepHealth solutions to enable earlier, more reliable, and more efficient disease detection, including in large-scale cancer screening programs. DeepHealth’s human-centered, intuitive technology aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible in healthcare. https://deephealth.com/

References

1) Mouland, S. et al. “Targeted Lung Health Check Programme: Final evaluation report.” 2024.

