SLC Digital Boosts Global Fraud Prevention via Hardware-Rooted ID and GSMA Device Check

New York, NY, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLC Digital, a pioneer in SIM-based identity verification and secure communication technologies, today announced that they will incorporate GSMA Device Check into their Identity offering, marking a significant advancement in hardware-rooted identity to global mobile networks and digital ecosystems.





Leveraging deterministic, cryptographically signed identity signals anchored at the SIM/eSIM hardware layer, SLC’s innovative eSIM-based verification technology integrates GSMA’s Device Check to deliver tamper-proof assurance of device integrity, location, and status in real time. This solution operates without requiring new devices or network changes, simplifying adoption for mobile operators and digital platforms alike. “SLC is proud to work with the GSMA to utilize GSMA Device Check into our real-world identity verification offering,” said Travis McGregor, CEO of SLC Digital. “By combining network data from operators with SLC’s eSIM-based deterministic attestation, we can authenticate devices and users from the silicon up. We are creating a trusted foundation for secure communication, financial transactions, and digital identity at scale.”

“Ensuring organisations know the true status of a device is vital in providing trust for their consumers, and by accessing the Block List data via our GSMA Device Check service, SLC Digital are adding another layer of trust to their solution.” said Tyler Smith, Head of Managed Services, GSMA. “We’re delighted to welcome SLC, through this service, to help safeguard the entire connected ecosystem. SLC Digital are showcasing an excellent example of how telecoms can come together with Fintech and Banking to provide additional security for consumers.”

What this means is SLC is now live consuming the GSMA Block List data via GSMA Device Check helping evolve how trusted device identity and live network attestation support fraud prevention, regulatory compliance, and interoperability across mobile operators and digital platforms.

This enhancement underscores both organisations’ mutual commitment to advancing a secure, privacy-preserving, and standards-based identity framework, one that ensures every verified device can be confidently tied to an authorized user and trusted network source.

SLC Digital’s platform aligns with GSMA and 3GPP standards, ensures interoperability and remote provisioning, and meets rigorous regulatory requirements including NIST, FIDO, and GDPR compliance. The technology also embeds verified human identity credentials through collaboration with partners, enabling high-assurance, telecom-grade identity verification across fintech, banking, and digital asset sectors.

About SLC Digital:

SLC Digital is a U.S.-based technology company pioneering SIM- and eSIM-powered identity verification and fraud prevention. By anchoring authentication in the SIM layer, SLC delivers deterministic, network-rooted trust signals that help enterprises meet compliance requirements, reduce fraud, and protect customer relationships.

SLC’s platform unites connectivity, identity, and security—binding verified human credentials to hardware-rooted SIM identities that provide cryptographically signed, tamper-proof assurance of device integrity and user authenticity. The company’s GSMA-aligned architecture ensures interoperability, remote provisioning, and compliance with standards, enabling adoption across regulated sectors such as banking, fintech, and digital assets.

Through partnerships with mobile network operators, identity providers, and global standard bodies, SLC is building the next generation of telecom-grade digital trust, transforming connectivity into secure identity infrastructure for the digital economy.

For media inquiries and partnership opportunities, please contact: media@slc.digital

SLC Digital Corporation

https://www.slc.digital/

Email: media@slc.digital