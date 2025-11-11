INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Former Ansys, Inc. Investors Who Received Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) Shares in Connection with Synopsys’s Acquisition of Ansys in July 2025 to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girard Sharp LLP, a national investment, securities, and consumer class action firm, is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of former investors of Ansys, Inc. (“Ansys”) who received shares of Synopsys, Inc. (“Synopsys” or the “Company”) in connection with Synopsys’s acquisition of Ansys on July 17, 2025 (“Merger”).

Synopsys, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a leading provider of electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. Synopsys states that it “is a valued partner for global silicon to systems design across a wide range of vertical markets, empowering technology innovators everywhere with the industry’s most comprehensive and trusted solutions.” Synopsys further reports that they “partner closely with customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow.”

Girard Sharp is investigating the accuracy of the Company’s public disclosures concerning the profitability of its Design IP business, which accounts for a significant portion of its revenue.

On September 9, 2025, Synopsys reported that its “IP business underperformed expectations.” When investors learned of these third quarter 2025 financial results, Synopsys’s stock price fell dramatically. Girard Sharp’s investigation focuses on whether Synopsys’s disclosures filed with the SEC may have included misrepresentations and omissions regarding Synopsys’s financial condition ahead of the Merger.

If you are a former Ansys investor with losses

Why Girard Sharp?

Girard Sharp represents investors, consumers, and institutions in class actions and other complex litigation nationwide. We recently obtained a $36.5 million securities settlement against Maxar Technologies, a space imagery company, after its share price collapsed following its acquisition of DigitalGlobe. Our attorneys have obtained multimillion-dollar recoveries for victims of unfair and deceptive practices in antitrust, financial fraud, and consumer protection matters against some of the country’s largest corporations, including Raymond James, John Hancock, and Sears. Girard Sharp has earned top-tier rankings from U.S. News and World Report for Securities and Class Action Litigation and has been repeatedly selected as an Elite Trial Lawyers finalist by the National Law Journal.

