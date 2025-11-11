Schneider Electric Accelerates Industrial Decarbonization at COP30

Belém, State of Pará, Brazil, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, announces its participation in the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil. The company arrives at the event mobilizing businesses, governments, and civil society around a practical agenda for energy and industrial transformation, aimed at boosting local economic resilience and promoting a just and inclusive transition.

“Ten years after the Paris Agreement, COP30 presents a turning point for the global climate action agenda,” said Esther Finidori, Chief Sustainability Officer of Schneider Electric. “We now have the tools, the ambition, and the global imperative to move from pledges to progress. When electrification meets digital intelligence, and when innovation meets inclusion, we unlock a transition that is faster, fairer, and more resilient. Brazil’s leadership in this moment creates a unique opportunity for business, government, and communities to join forces. The climate challenge is global, and the pathway must be collective.”

Decarbonizing Brazilian industry

A new report from Schneider Electric’s Sustainability Research Institute and the Brazilian Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services (MDIC) highlights Brazil’s potential to lead global industrial transformation and achieve critical emissions reductions. The research explores the country’s strategic advantages, including its clean and diversified energy matrix, green hydrogen potential, abundant natural resources, and central role in ecosystem preservation, providing insights for public policies and institutional decision-making.

The study is structured in three phases. The first phase presents prospective scenarios through 2050 for demand-driven decarbonization based on international experiences and impact analyses on energy, emissions, and technologies. Subsequent phases will be released throughout COP30. These will provide recommendations on industrial policies, electrification and efficiency strategies as well as detailed scenarios for achieving carbon neutrality in Brazilian industry. The initiative reinforces the importance of combining innovation, competitiveness, and environmental responsibility, positioning Brazil as a model for low-carbon development.

Developing a future-ready workforce

A new analysis from Schneider Electric and consultancy Systemiq projects the creation of up to 760,000 new bioenergy jobs by 2030, positioning Brazil as a global leader in renewable fuels.

The report, “Shaping Brazil’s Workforce for a De-fossilized Economy,” emphasizes the need to train and reskill 450,000 new professionals in automation, electrification, and carbon traceability, proposing a three-phase action plan that combines technical training, data integration between corporations and government, and structural educational reforms.

“Progress and sustainability are not opposing paths. They are forces that must advance side by side,” said Rafael Segrera, President of Schneider Electric for South America and Chair of the Green Jobs and Skills working group of the Sustainable Business COP30 (SB COP) initiative. “At Schneider Electric, we believe the combination of electrification and digitalization is what enables ambition to be transformed into real impact, accelerating decarbonization and development. We hope COP30 goes beyond negotiations to establish itself as a strategic platform, demonstrating how the private sector can turn commitments into tangible progress.”

Schneider Electric presence on COP30 and SB COP agendas

In the Confederation of National Industry (CNI) space in the Blue Zone, the company will participate in panels and strategic conversations on clean energy, productive decarbonization, and future-ready talent development.

Fireside chat | The Global South as a key player in planetary sustainability. Manish Pant, Vice President of International Operations at Schneider Electric, and Esther Finidori, Chief Sustainability Officer at Schneider Electric, will discuss how emerging countries can lead planetary sustainability with inclusive and innovative solutions. Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.

Panel | Climate governance in action: how boards, investors, and financial institutions are driving the climate transition. Discussion on climate leadership in the Brazilian financial market, featuring executives and representatives from banks and investment funds. Nov. 13 at 1 p.m.

Panel | Green skills for the new economy: developing talent to lead the energy transition. Rafael Segrera, President of Schneider Electric for South America and Chair of the Green Jobs and Skills working group of SB COP30, will moderate a discussion on training professionals for a sustainable and digital economy. Nov. 13 at 4 p.m.

Panel | Driving the transition: industrial decarbonization and the role of public-private collaboration. Presentation of the report “Novel Insights on Brazil's Pathway to Industrial Growth and Decarbonization: Demand-Driven Scenarios, Policies, and Collaborative Strategies,” with insights on pathways for industrial decarbonization. Nov. 14 at 11 a.m.

Panel | Local solutions, global impact: how local companies are shaping global climate action. Discussion on how Brazilian initiatives can generate global impacts in land use, biodiversity, and decarbonization. Nov. 15 at 2 p.m.

Panel | Sustainable data centers: Brazil’s potential and the importance of digital infrastructure. Panel focused on the strategic role of data centers in the energy transition and sustainable development of digital infrastructure in Brazil. Nov. 15 at 4 p.m.

Schneider Electric will also take part in the Pavilion France at COP30, contributing to discussions on cross-border cooperation and inclusive energy transition.

Panel | Optimising demand, decarbonising supply: driving the energy transition forward. Nov. 14 at 4 p.m.

Panel | Energy access and electrification in the Amazon and in French Guiana: a just transition for underserved communities. Nov. 15 at 4 p.m.

Schneider Electric is consistently recognized as the world’s most sustainable corporation, including by Corporate Knights (2021 and 2025), TIME magazine and Statista (2024 and 2025), and Sustainability Magazine (2025).

