Mitsubishi HC Capital America Partners With Owlsure to Establish Their Modern Data Platform

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitsubishi HC Capital America , a leading independent commercial finance provider in North America, has partnered with OwlSure (formerly known as OwlFinancial Technologies) to implement a scalable, cloud-native data platform designed to support the company’s continued growth and evolving business needs. This strategic initiative marks a significant milestone in Mitsubishi HC Capital America’s transformation toward becoming a more data-driven organization.

As the company continues to expand through mergers and acquisitions, it faces increasingly complex data integration challenges that can impact agility, regulatory compliance, and timely decision-making. Each acquisition brings a new mix of legacy systems, varying data models, and distinct customer, loan, and financial records, which can make unified reporting and enterprise-wide visibility challenging. Integrating diverse core platforms, reconciling master data, and delivering accurate, real-time insights across the enterprise is essential for driving agility and ensuring seamless operations.

To accomplish this goal, Mitsubishi HC Capital America partnered with OwlSure to establish a scalable, cloud-native modern data platform. With OwlSure’s expertise in modern data architecture and cloud technologies, Mitsubishi HC Capital America was able to integrate their internal and external data seamlessly, empowering their teams with enhanced insights and operational capabilities.

OwlSure collaborated with Mitsubishi HC Capital America to build a scalable, cloud-native data foundation on Microsoft Azure, leveraging a modern data platform based on the Medallion architecture powered by Databricks. Built to support the organization’s evolving and increasingly connected data ecosystem, the platform enables seamless integration across business units and lays the groundwork for unified data access, accelerated reporting, and enterprise-wide advanced analytics.

This transformation has equipped Mitsubishi HC Capital America with significantly enhanced visibility into portfolio and asset performance, strengthened risk management and credit decisioning, and accelerated enterprise-wide, data-driven decision-making. In addition, the initiative has laid a robust foundation for future innovation, enabling advanced capabilities such as intelligent automation, predictive analytics, and natural language–driven business intelligence.

“The teams at Mitsubishi HC Capital America and OwlSure have achieved a major milestone in the creation of a modern, enterprise-wide consolidated data store. This unified platform acts as a single, authoritative source of high-quality internal and external data, seamlessly integrating customer, asset, contract, and other key business entities,” said Rob Carron, EVP, CIO at Mitsubishi HC Capital America. “We are delighted to partner with Mitsubishi HC Capital America on their data-driven transformation,” said Rajesh Nambiar, EVP and Head of OwlSure’s Financial Services Unit. “By combining our deep domain expertise in asset finance with advanced data and business intelligence capabilities, we acted as a trusted advisor—while also bringing in top-tier technology partners such as Databricks, Microsoft Azure, and others. The organic growth of this initiative—including plans to integrate next-generation technologies like AI/ML and GenBI, onboard new external users, and expand visualization capabilities—stands as a powerful testament to the strength and success of our collaboration.”

About Mitsubishi HC Capital America

Mitsubishi HC Capital America is a specialty finance company that brings a consultative approach and expertise to customers of all sizes to help their businesses grow every day. Mitsubishi HC Capital America provides customized financing solutions for a wide range of industries, including work trucks/transportation, clean technology/mobility, manufacturing, construction, IT, staffing, and healthcare.

About OwlSure

OwlSure , a business unit of ValueMomentum, delivers value, speed to market, and scale to its customers through thoughtfully designed solutions & services and a continuously optimized delivery platform.



OwlSure’s financial services unit serves Banks, Credit Unions, Lending & Asset Finance Institutions, and Mortgage Companies. It is a trusted partners in their Core and Digital Transformation journeys, empowering clients with tech & data stacks that simplify operations, accelerate innovation, and enhance distribution through partner ecosystems. OwlSure’s enterprise-class services drive customer delight, segment leadership, and operational excellence.

