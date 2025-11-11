New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears 95% Phase 6 Allocation as Investors Await V1 Launch

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interest around Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has intensified as the project enters a critical stage. The token’s latest presale phase is approaching full allocation, and anticipation is building ahead of its first public product milestone. Many traders who follow top crypto projects say the setup is shaping into one of the strongest DeFi plays of late 2025. With attention turning toward projects that combine utility with early-stage pricing, Mutuum Finance is emerging as a serious contender.





What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Building

Mutuum Finance is a new crypto project focused on building a decentralized lending protocol. The goal is to create a system where users can earn interest on supplied assets and borrow against their holdings through structured markets. Mutuum Finance is shaping its design around smart contracts that support mtTokens, automated interest updates, utilization-based rates and predictable liquidation rules. The team aims to remove friction from the lending experience and create a transparent, efficient environment for both lenders and borrowers.

The project has already attracted strong backing. Mutuum Finance has raised $18.6 million so far and now counts 17,900 holders. These numbers reflect a high level of confidence for a protocol still in development, especially considering its DeFi focus during a period when investors have become selective about utility-first tokens.

Price, Phase Progress and Presale Surge

The presale began in early 2025 at $0.01. Since then, the token price has climbed to $0.035, marking a 250 percent surge from the first phase. MUTM is now in Phase 6, and the allocation for this phase is nearing full capacity, sitting close to 95% allocated. This pace signals that interest is accelerating as the project moves deeper into its growth roadmap.

One of the standout features keeping investors engaged is the 24-hour leaderboard. This system rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM tokens, encouraging constant activity, competition and transparency throughout the presale. The leaderboard has become a reliable indicator of traction, often showing surges during high-interest hours.





Token Supply and Allocation Structure

Mutuum Finance has already sold 796 million tokens across its presale stages. The entire token supply is 4 billion MUTM, and 45.5% of that supply, equal to around 1.82 billion tokens, is dedicated to the presale. This structure gives buyers clarity on allocation and long-term circulation.

The project also recently enabled a new payment method. Investors can now purchase MUTM directly with a card, with no purchase limits. This upgrade opened the door for faster participation and smooth entry, attracting both casual buyers and larger investors.

On the functional side, mtTokens are an essential part of Mutuum Finance’s lending plan. When users supply assets, they receive mtTokens that adjust automatically as interest builds. This design gives depositors predictable yield changes and streamlines the lender experience. It is a simple but powerful mechanism that sets MUTM apart from many defi crypto models focusing on complicated yield systems.

Roadmap Phases and Why Investors Are Watching Closely

The biggest reason investors are paying such close attention right now is the upcoming V1 launch. Mutuum Finance confirmed through its official X announcement that the V1 testnet release on Sepolia is scheduled for Q4 2025. V1 will feature the Liquidity Pool, mtTokens, the Debt Token and the Liquidator Bot. ETH and USDT will be supported for lending, borrowing and collateral. Having a confirmed timeline for a working version of the protocol is a strong signal for anyone watching the presale.

The broader roadmap also includes Phase 2 and additional steps focused on scaling, risk optimization and expanding the protocol’s capabilities. Investors see this as a clear sign that Mutuum Finance is not a short-lived project. Instead, it is positioning itself for real product delivery and expansion. Many early supporters believe that entering before V1 goes live gives them the best opportunity to capture long-term growth.

As Phase 6 nears full allocation, the sense of urgency grows. The next stages will bring higher pricing and lower availability. With growing whale activity and a visible roadmap, interest in Mutuum Finance is increasing daily.

For traders searching for the top crypto opportunities under $1 or wanting exposure to a new crypto with real use cases, MUTM is now standing out. The combination of strong presale demand, audited smart contract foundations, a clear V1 launch window and token mechanics built around mtTokens has turned the project into one of the most watched DeFi launches of the year.

As long as the current pace continues, Mutuum Finance could enter its final presale phases much sooner than expected, leaving limited time for buyers to secure the $0.035 entry point before listings and further price discovery begin.