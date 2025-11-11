XPO Recognized as a Top Military Friendly® Employer for 2026

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, announced today that it has been recognized as a Military Friendly® Gold Employer for 2026 by Viqtory, a service-disabled and veteran-owned business that evaluates companies on their commitment to recruiting, retaining and advancing military talent. This is the third year in a row that XPO has received this national recognition.

The Military Friendly Employer designation reflects XPO’s ongoing focus on creating a welcoming environment for veterans and providing meaningful opportunities for those transitioning to civilian careers. The company earned the Gold designation by ranking among the top employers in its category.

“Veterans play a critical role in our company and in our communities, and we are proud to be recognized again for supporting them as they transition from military service to civilian careers,” said Tony Graham, president of XPO’s West Division and a US Army and National Guard veteran. “The leadership, discipline and integrity veterans and active-duty personnel bring to XPO strengthen our teams every day, and we are committed to providing a workplace where they can thrive.”

Self-identified veterans comprise nearly 10% of XPO’s workforce across all roles, including senior leadership. XPO’s military support initiatives go beyond hiring, with workplace programs and professional development opportunities, as well as through partnerships with organizations like the Pat Tillman Foundation.

To explore career opportunities with XPO, visit: xpo.jobs/military.

About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company’s customer-focused organization efficiently moves 17 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves 55,000 customers with 605 locations and 38,000 employees in North America and Europe, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.



Media Contact

Cole Horton

+1 203-609-6004

cole.horton@xpo.com

