Computer Assisted Coding Market Valued at USD 4.8 Billion in 2023, Projected at USD 13.4 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Computer Assisted Coding Market size was valued at USD 4.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.15% from 2024-2032.

Automation and increases in medical billing accuracy are driving the market's expansion. Solutions that are compliance-focused exhibit a notable decrease in errors, improving the accuracy of coding in healthcare systems. As CAC solutions increasingly incorporate natural language processing and artificial intelligence, the market for these solutions has grown significantly. These devices often increase coding accuracy, lower the likelihood of human error, and improve healthcare providers' workflow efficiency.





Segmentation Analysis:

By Product & Service, Market was Led by Computer-Assisted Coding Solutions Segment; Computer-Assisted Coding Services is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment in the Market

The computer-assisted coding solutions segment dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023, owing to the rising usage of AI-powered automation in medical coding. The computer-assisted coding services are expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for outsourced coding solutions and technical support.

By Mode of Delivery, Cloud-based CAC Segment Held the Largest Market Share; Web-based CAC Solutions to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth in the Market

In 2023, Cloud-based CAC segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest share of more than 48% of the CAC market owing to their flexible and less expensive solutions with higher adaptability assisting with EHR integration. The web-based CAC segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to its affordability, ease of implementation, and accessibility without extensive IT infrastructure.

By Application, Automated Computer-Assisted Encoding Segment Led the Market in 2024; Clinical Code Auditing Segment is the Fastest-Growing in the Market

The Automated Computer Assisted Encoding segment dominates the Computer Assisted Coding Market due to its ability to streamline medical coding processes, reduce manual errors, and improve overall efficiency. The application in the computer-assisted coding market with the quickest rate of growth is clinical code auditing. Adoption is fueled by a growing emphasis on quality assurance, mistake detection, and compliance.

By End-Use, Providers Segment Held the Largest Market Share; Payers Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth in the Market

The providers segment dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023, as adoption of Computer-Assisted Coding solutions in hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers. The payers segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising utilization of CAC solutions for automating the claims processing, and fraud detection by insurance companies and health plan administrators.

Regional Insights:

In 2023, North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest share of the market, more than 42%, primarily attributed to the high penetration of advanced healthcare IT solutions, the need to comply with regulatory requirements, and the presence of key CAC vendors.

Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest CAGR owing to swift healthcare digitalization, increasing medical expenditure, and a growing preference for automated coding solutions.

Key Players:

3M – 3M 360 Encompass System

Optum – Optum CAC

Nuance Communications – Nuance Clintegrity

Cerner – Cerner CAC

Dolbey – Fusion CAC

MModal (part of 3M) – MModal Fluency for Coding

AI-Med Services – AI-Med CAC

ZyDoc – ZyDoc CAC

nThrive – nThrive Coding & CDI

Streamline Health – eValuator Coding Analysis Platform

TruCode – TruCode Encoder

Epic Systems – Epic CAC

Ciox Health – Ciox Coding Solutions

Harris Computer – JustCoding by Harris

ezDI – ezCAC

Computer Assisted Coding Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.8 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 13.4 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.15% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product & Service (Computer-assisted coding solutions, Standalone computer-assisted coding software, Integrated computer-assisted coding software, Computer-assisted coding services, Support & maintenance services, Education & training services)

• By Mode Of Delivery (Web-based, Cloud-based, On-Premises)

• By Application (Automated computer-assisted encoding, Management reporting & analytics, Clinical code auditing)

• By End User (Payers, Providers, Hospitals, Physicians/Clinics, Clinical laboratories & diagnostic centers, Academic medical centers, Other healthcare institutions) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

January 2024 : 3M Health Information Systems released an updated CAC software featuring enhanced machine learning algorithms for improved coding accuracy and better integration with electronic health record (EHR) systems.

: 3M Health Information Systems released an updated CAC software featuring enhanced machine learning algorithms for improved coding accuracy and better integration with electronic health record (EHR) systems. March 2024: Optum360 launched a new CAC platform aimed at streamlining coding processes in outpatient settings. This platform incorporates advanced natural language processing capabilities to enhance coding accuracy and efficiency across diverse clinical documentation. ​

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Adoption Trends (2023) – helps you understand the growing uptake of computer-assisted coding solutions across hospitals, clinics, and healthcare providers. This section highlights factors driving adoption such as increasing healthcare data volumes, evolving ICD/CPT code updates, and the rising need for automation in medical documentation.

– helps you understand the growing uptake of computer-assisted coding solutions across hospitals, clinics, and healthcare providers. This section highlights factors driving adoption such as increasing healthcare data volumes, evolving ICD/CPT code updates, and the rising need for automation in medical documentation. Coding Compliance & Error Reduction, By Software Type – helps you evaluate how various CAC solutions (rule-based, NLP-based, and hybrid systems) improve accuracy, minimize claim denials, and enhance compliance with healthcare regulations. It provides a detailed comparison of software efficiency in reducing manual errors and ensuring coding consistency.

– helps you evaluate how various CAC solutions (rule-based, NLP-based, and hybrid systems) improve accuracy, minimize claim denials, and enhance compliance with healthcare regulations. It provides a detailed comparison of software efficiency in reducing manual errors and ensuring coding consistency. Security & Data Privacy Metrics (2023) – helps you gauge the robustness of data protection measures in CAC platforms amid growing cybersecurity threats. This section covers encryption standards, HIPAA compliance, and audit trails that ensure the safe handling of sensitive patient data in digital coding environments.

– helps you gauge the robustness of data protection measures in CAC platforms amid growing cybersecurity threats. This section covers encryption standards, HIPAA compliance, and audit trails that ensure the safe handling of sensitive patient data in digital coding environments. User Satisfaction & Adoption Barriers – helps you identify the key usability factors influencing adoption rates among healthcare professionals. It highlights challenges such as training requirements, integration issues with EHR systems, and cost-related constraints, alongside user feedback on performance, reliability, and ease of use.

– helps you identify the key usability factors influencing adoption rates among healthcare professionals. It highlights challenges such as training requirements, integration issues with EHR systems, and cost-related constraints, alongside user feedback on performance, reliability, and ease of use. Competitive Landscape & Technological Innovation – helps you gauge the market position of leading CAC vendors based on product innovation, AI integration, and customer support quality. It also provides insights into strategic partnerships, mergers, and R&D investments driving competition and differentiation in the global CAC market.

