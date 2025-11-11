Bowman Awarded Planning and Transportation Assignments in The Aurora Highlands, CO

RESTON, Va., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, has been awarded two new assignments with the Aerotropolis Area Coordinating Metropolitan District (the “District”) in Aurora, Colorado. The new assignments expand Bowman’s extensive role in The Aurora Highlands, one of Colorado’s most ambitious master-planned communities.

One project includes roadway design, traffic signal engineering, landscape architecture and project management for a one-mile, four-lane roadway extension. The second project involves site planning, civil engineering, landscape architecture and full construction documentation for a 154-unit residential duplex neighborhood. Work on both assignments begins immediately.

“Our expanding engagement with the District demonstrates the strength of our programmatic client relationship model,” said Gary Bowman, founder and CEO Bowman. “Our breadth of capabilities allows us to capture more assignments and increasing wallet-share at The Aurora Highlands. Across our portfolio we see greater demand for large land development projects, each of which is its own eco-system requiring multiple services from our different business segments. Improved financing conditions and outlook are beginning to translate into momentum in residential infrastructure development which we expect to provide renewed support to our long-term growth prospects.”

Bowman’s partnership with the District began in June 2024 and has since produced more than 20 assignments across multiple service lines including transportation, water resources, residential, mixed-use and commercial and industrial. Notably, Bowman serves as program manager and lead designer for more than $500 million in infrastructure at The Aurora Highlands.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,500 employees in more than 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides extensive planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

General Media Contact:

Christina Nichols

pr@bowman.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Betsy Patterson

ir@bowman.com