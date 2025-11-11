JFB Construction Announces Exclusive Invitation to Attend European Wax Center Corporate Conference in March 2026

JFB Construction Invited to be the Only General Contractor in Attendance

Lantana, Fla., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB), a real estate development and construction company focused on hospitality, commercial, industrial, and residential property development, announces that it has been invited to attend the European Wax Center’s corporate conference as the exclusive GC, to be held in Texas in March 2026. European Wax Center is the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States with over 1,000 locations nationwide.

“We are honored to be the only general contractor invited to attend the European Wax Center’s corporate conference next year,” said CEO Joseph F. Basile, III. “We have acted as the preferred general contractor for European Wax Center for over 10 years. To date, we have built 400 locations for the company including the first franchised location in 36 states. We look forward to attending the conference as the exclusive builder at the event, and growing our relationship with European Wax Center.”

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. is the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 23 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network, which includes more than 1,000 centers in 44 states, generated sales of $951 million in fiscal 2024. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.

About JFB Construction Holdings

JFB Construction Holdings (“JFB”) offers generations of combined experience in residential and commercial construction and development. Having the experience of building multifamily communities, shopping centers, national franchises, and exclusive estate and equestrian homes, with over 2 million square feet of commercial and retail space, JFB provides hands-on professional expertise, which has led to the quality and production we are known for.

JFB’s reputation has been built on our clients' trust and the value we bring to each project.

JFB is proud that most of our projects are obtained through referrals and repeat customers, and that to date we have provided general contracting and construction management services in 36 U.S. states.

JFB Construction Holdings Contact:

Joseph F. Basile, III

561-582-9840.

joe@jfbconstruction.net

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

Mike Mason

516 222 2560

investors@jfbconstruction.net