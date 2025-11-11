Flower by Edie Parker Announces Exclusive Partnership with Verano to Launch Cannabis Line in Florida with Campaign Starring Miami Native and Grammy-Nominated Rapper JT

NEW YORK, NY, & CHICAGO, IL, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edie Parker (the “Company”), a leading female founded, female operated lifestyle brand merging the worlds of fashion and cannabis, today announced an exclusive partnership with Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNO) (“Verano”), one of the largest multi-state cannabis companies in the U.S., to launch Flower by Edie Parker ’s premium cannabis products and design-forward accessories in Florida, including 0.5 Petal Puffer all-in-one vapes and 1g vape cartridges, across Verano’s 82 Florida MÜV dispensaries .

For the launch, Flower by Edie Parker tapped Miami native and Grammy nominated rapper JT as the face of “High in the 305”- a campaign that pairs the brand's bold aesthetic with the artist’s equally unapologetic style and Florida roots.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Verano, one of the industry’s leading companies both in Florida and on a national level,” said Brett Heyman, Founder and Creative Director of Flower by Edie Parker. “We have a strong existing customer base in Florida through our heritage handbag and smoking accessory business, and we’re excited to be expanding our footprint with this partnership. JT is a true Edie Parker Flower girl: confident, bold, original and cool.”

“We’re excited to partner with Flower by Edie Parker and bring their beloved brand to MÜV dispensaries all across Florida,” said David Spreckman, Verano Chief Marketing Officer. “Brett and the team have built an authentic, culturally relevant brand that has the unique ability to attract consumers across generations, and we look forward to introducing Florida patients to their vibrant products and authentic ethos across our robust MÜV dispensary footprint.”

This expansion marks a significant milestone for the brand: Flower by Edie Parker is now officially the largest female-operated and founded cannabis brand in the country. Edie Parker’s signature smoking accessories and handbags are available nationally both online and in over 900 brick-and-mortar retail locations across the U.S., and the Company’s cannabis products can be found in over twelve markets.

For more information, visit www.edie-parker.com and edieparkerflower.com . To place an order for express in-store pickup at a MÜV dispensary, visit MUVFL.com or access the MÜV mobile application, available in the Apple App store.

About Flower by Edie Parker

Flower by Edie Parker, a leading female-founded and female-operated cannabis lifestyle brand, ushers in a new generation of cannabis consumers with an irreverent and bold collection of design-forward accessories and cannabis accoutrements. Merging the worlds of fashion and cannabis, Flower by Edie Parker continues to break barriers and de-stigmatize the use of the plant.

Since launching in 2019, Flower by Edie Parker & The Edie Parker Foundation aim to help those, primarily women and children, whose lives have been affected by low level drug offenses. Partner organizations include and have included the Women's Prison Association, The Bail Project, The Last Prisoner Project, Feeding America, City Meals on Wheels & more. Visit www.edie-parker.com , edieparkerflower.com or @EdieParkerFlower Instagram for more information.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNO), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano provides a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners, including Cabbage Club™, an innovative annual membership program offering exclusive benefits for cannabis consumers. Verano produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano™, (the) Essence™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 15 production facilities with over 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at Verano.com.

Contacts:

Media

Flower by Edie Parker

press@edie-parker.com

Verano

Grace Bondy

Director, Communications

Grace.Bondy@verano.com

Investors

Investors@verano.com

Verano Holdings Corp. Forward Looking Statements

