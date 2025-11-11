Cibus Announces the Election of Craig Wichner to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS), a leading agricultural technology company that develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies, today announced the election of Craig Wichner to its Board of Directors. Mr. Wichner will also serve as a member of the Board’s current Strategy Committee.

“Craig brings an exceptional combination of financial acumen, strategic discipline, and industry insight to the Cibus Board,” said Mark Finn, Chairman of the Board of Cibus. “As Cibus prepares for anticipated commercial scaling of our trait platform, Craig’s expertise in sustainable growth and capital strategy in agriculture will be instrumental in strengthening our position in our markets and creating shareholder value.”

Mr. Wichner is the Founder and Managing Partner of Farmland LP, a leading U.S. farmland investment management firm with more than $350 million in assets and over 19,000 acres under management. Since founding the firm in 2009, he has been a recognized leader in demonstrating how regenerative and organic farming practices can drive both strong financial performance and measurable environmental outcomes. His background spans technology, real estate investment, and agribusiness development.

“I am honored to join the Cibus Board at such an exciting time for agricultural innovation,” said Mr. Wichner. “Cibus’ platform is uniquely positioned to accelerate the development of gene-edited traits and deploy them through licensing partnerships with leading seed companies. This approach not only expands the reach of Cibus’ technology but also positions the company within one of the fastest-growing areas in agriculture, enabling farmers to produce more with fewer inputs through sustainable crop innovation.”

Prior to founding Farmland LP, Mr. Wichner founded and managed several successful technology and investment companies focused on data-driven business models and sustainable growth. He also served on the Board of Directors of BN Ranch, the successor company to Niman Ranch, which was acquired by Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. Mr. Wichner earned a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, with a minor in Economics, from the University of California, San Diego.

About Cibus

Cibus is a leader in developing traits (characteristics) that address critical productivity, yield and sustainability challenges. Cibus’ proprietary high-throughput gene-editing technologies drive its long-term focus on productivity traits for farmers for the major global row crops. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that uses its gene editing technologies to develop plant traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding and to license them to customers in exchange for royalties.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included herein, including statements regarding Cibus' operational and financial performance, Cibus' liquidity and capital resources, the implementation and execution of cost savings initiatives, Cibus' strategy, future operations, prospects, and plans, including the anticipated receipt of commercial revenues and additional funding, are forward-looking statements. Cibus' assessment of the period of time through which its financial resources will be adequate to support its operations is a forward-looking statement. Because this involves such risks and uncertainties, the Company could use its available capital resources sooner than it currently expects. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "expect," "plan," "scheduled," "could," "would" and "will," or the negative of these and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and assumptions of Cibus' management about future events, which are based on currently available information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the control of Cibus. Cibus' actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements could be materially different than those expressed, implied, or anticipated by forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: Cibus' need for additional near-term funding to finance its activities and challenges in obtaining additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; changes in expected or existing competition; challenges to Cibus' intellectual property protection and unexpected costs associated with defending intellectual property rights; increased or unanticipated time and resources required for Cibus' platform or trait product development efforts; Cibus' reliance on third parties in connection with its development activities; challenges associated with Cibus' ability to effectively license its productivity traits and sustainable ingredient products; the risk that farmers do not recognize the value in germplasm containing Cibus' traits or that farmers and processors fail to work effectively with crops containing Cibus' traits; delays or disruptions in the Company's platform or trait product development efforts, particularly with respect to its non-Rice and non-disease projects in light of the Company's realigned strategic priorities; challenges that arise in respect of Cibus' production of high-quality plants and seeds cost effectively on a large scale; Cibus' dependence on distributions from Cibus Global, LLC to pay taxes and cover its corporate and overhead expenses; regulatory developments that disfavor or impose significant burdens on gene-editing processes or products; delays and uncertainties regarding regulatory developments in the European Union; Cibus' ability to achieve commercial success; commodity prices and other market risks facing the agricultural sector; technological developments that could render Cibus' technologies obsolete; changes in macroeconomic and market conditions, including inflation, supply chain constraints, and rising interest rates; dislocations in the capital markets and challenges in accessing liquidity and the impact of such liquidity challenges on Cibus' ability to execute on its business plan; the Company's assessment of the period of time through which its financial resources will be adequate to support operations; and other important factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Cibus' Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 20, 2025. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Cibus' views as of the date hereof. Cibus specifically disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements in the future, except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Cibus' views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jeff Sonnek – ICR

jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

media@cibus.com

Colin Sanford - Bioscribe

colin@bioscribe.com