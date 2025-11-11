AlorAir Dehumidifiers Certified Under the Latest ENERGY STAR® Efficiency Standards for Superior Energy Savings

Chino, California, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlorAir, a leading innovator in dehumidification technology, announced that its flagship portable dehumidifiers have officially received 2025 ENERGY STAR® certification. This confirms that AlorAir’s products meet the latest U.S. Department of energy efficiency standards, effective October 2025. The updated specification raises the bar, so dehumidifiers deliver the same drying performance while using less electricity than previous versions.



High Efficiency That Delivers Real Savings

The ENERGY STAR® program, managed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is the nation’s trusted mark for energy-efficient products. Under the new 2025 efficiency standard, dehumidifiers are evaluated by a higher Integrated Energy Factor (IEF)—a measure of how much moisture is removed per unit of electricity used. Compared with the previous 5.0 version, these higher IEF thresholds push manufacturers to design units that deliver the same reliable results while using less electricity. For users, this means lower energy costs, fewer maintenance needs, and a smaller carbon footprint over the product’s lifetime. (The 2025 efficiency standard corresponds to ENERGY STAR® Version 6.0, the latest update following Version 5.0.)

Thoughtful Design Driving Real Energy Performance

Building on the higher efficiency standard, AlorAir’s newly certified models demonstrate how thoughtful design can translate directly into measurable energy savings. Rather than treating efficiency as a separate goal, AlorAir integrates it into every aspect of product design—from airflow pathways and compressor optimization to intelligent defrost control. The result is a range of dehumidifiers that remove moisture faster, run more quietly, and consume significantly less electricity during long-term use.

The AlorAir Sentinel Pro35X , for instance, is a compact, upright unit designed for both residential and light commercial use. It removes up to 120 pints of moisture per day under saturation and maintains consistent performance through a durable rotary compressor and intelligent defrost system. Its metal housing and versatile design allow it to blend naturally into home or workspace environments.

, for instance, is a compact, upright unit designed for both residential and light commercial use. It removes up to under saturation and maintains consistent performance through a durable rotary compressor and intelligent defrost system. Its metal housing and versatile design allow it to blend naturally into home or workspace environments. The AlorAir Sentinel HD55S , designed for crawl spaces and basements, combines intelligent defrost control with stable low-temperature operation to minimize energy loss during continuous use. With its integrated rotary compressor and alloy-tube evaporator, it achieves a 10–15% higher COP (Coefficient of Performance) compared with standard rotary designs — ideal for high-humidity regions.

, designed for crawl spaces and basements, combines intelligent defrost control with stable low-temperature operation to minimize energy loss during continuous use. With its integrated rotary compressor and alloy-tube evaporator, it achieves a compared with standard rotary designs — ideal for high-humidity regions. Also suited for crawl spaces and basements, the AlorAir Sentinel HDi65S delivers the same drying strength with up to 25% lower energy consumption. Its higher output capacity allows it to manage larger or more demanding areas more efficiently. Both the HD55S and HDi65S feature Wi-Fi connectivity, enabling remote humidity monitoring for consistent performance and optimized energy use.

Together, these models reflect AlorAir’s ongoing dedication to high-performance design and sustainable efficiency, where every engineering detail contributes to greater reliability, longevity, and value for users.

“We are committed to creating a better, healthier environment for our users,” said Letitia James, Brand Manager at AlorAir. “Our goal is to make every unit more energy-efficient without sacrificing performance. Achieving ENERGY STAR® 6.0 certification reinforces our mission to help users reduce their energy footprint while keeping their spaces dry, comfortable, and protected year-round.”

About AlorAir

AlorAir Solutions Inc. is a California-based company. Committed to innovation, we specialize in designing and manufacturing air-handling equipment, including commercial dehumidifiers, crawlspace & basement dehumidifiers, air scrubbers, dust collectors, etc. As an industry leader, we continuously invest in advanced intelligent manufacturing technologies. We firmly believe that only by producing the highest quality products in the world can we provide our customers with excellent products and the ultimate user experience, as well as green and low-carbon living.



