BitMart Global CEO to Speak at HKU: A New Generation Steps Into Web3

Hong Kong, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 21, BitMart, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, will join forces with 0xU Hong Kong Blockchain Club to host “Entering the Web3 Workplace” at The University of Hong Kong (HKU) — a fireside event spotlighting how blockchain, AI, and digital finance are re-wiring the global economy and reshaping what it means to build a career in tech.

At the center of this conversation: Nenter Chow, Global CEO of BitMart, following his recent campus dialogue at Imperial College. With professional experience spanning traditional finance and Web3 venture strategy, Nenter will share perspectives on career transitions, leadership in emerging technology environments, and how students can position themselves for opportunities in fast-evolving digital industries.

“Students today are entering a world where finance, technology, and global markets are converging faster than ever,” said Nenter Chow, Global CEO of BitMart. “Understanding how this new digital financial ecosystem works is becoming a core professional skill. At BitMart, we see it as part of our responsibility to support education and help students build the awareness and adaptability needed for the opportunities and challenges ahead.”

Why Hong Kong

Hong Kong continues to play a central role in Asia’s financial and technology landscape, with a unique intersection of capital, policy development, and international talent. The event aims to support students who are exploring careers at this intersection, whether in finance, engineering, research, or entrepreneurship.

“Hong Kong offers a uniquely fast-moving environment where finance, policy, research, and entrepreneurship intersect,” said a spokesperson from 0xU Hong Kong Blockchain Club. “Our goal is to help students connect directly with practitioners who are actively shaping the next stage of digital innovation.”

What to Expect at the Event

Career pathways from traditional finance to Web3 Discussion: How digital assets, AI, and decentralized systems are reshaping global industries

This event is designed for students seeking a practical, realistic, and strategic understanding of Web3 and the broader digital economy.

Event Details

Date: November 21, 2025

Time: 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM (HKT)

Location: The University of Hong Kong (HKU) (Register to see address)

Registration: https://luma.com/9p8rp6k8 (Attendance approval required)

