Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches $20M Raised as Community Surpasses 17,900 Holders Toward V1 launch

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum around Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has continued to build throughout 2025 as the project moves steadily toward its first public testnet release. Growth across the presale, community expansion and confirmed development milestones are now converging, creating a noticeable surge of activity within the project’s ecosystem. With V1 on the horizon and the community count climbing past 17,900 holders, Mutuum Finance is entering one of its most important phases to date.





Strong Demand and Steady Expansion

Mutuum Finance began its presale in early 2025 at a starting price of $0.01. Since then, demand has remained consistent as the team progressed through multiple fixed-price stages. That slow, structured rollout has been a cornerstone of the project’s growth strategy. Instead of unpredictable price swings, each phase offered a clear allocation, a set price and a transparent progression to the next stage once the current one sold out.

The results speak for themselves. Mutuum Finance has now raised $18.6 million, putting it just shy of the $20 million mark. This figure reflects continued participation from both long-term community members and new entrants joining as activity increases around the upcoming V1 launch. The number of holders has climbed to 17,900, showing that interest is not concentrated among a handful of buyers but distributed across a broad and growing community.

Phase 6, currently priced at $0.035, has gained traction quickly. With allocation nearing completion, the presale is close to reaching a point where pricing will advance into the next stage. As with previous stages, this next step is expected to bring a higher price per token and limited remaining supply. This creates natural momentum and anticipation for those watching the progress unfold each day.

Allocation Structure and Token Distribution

Mutuum Finance set out from the start with a clear token allocation framework. From the total 4 billion MUTM supply, 45.5%, equivalent to approximately 1.82 billion tokens, was allocated specifically for the presale. This large allocation ensures the early community has meaningful ownership in the project before listings and wider circulation.

So far, 796 million MUTM have already been sold across the presale phases. This sale volume puts the project well past the halfway point of its presale allocation. Every stage that fills brings the project closer to locking in long-term distribution and preparing for the next steps of development and community engagement.

One major update shaping recent demand is the introduction of direct card purchases. Mutuum Finance now allows buyers to acquire MUTM with their cards, with no purchase limits. This step removed friction for international participants and attracted larger inflows, contributing to the rapid progress seen in Phase 6. The expansion of payment options has also given the presale a more accessible and professional feel compared to many early-stage new crypto projects.





Core Protocol Vision

Beyond the presale, Mutuum Finance continues to emphasize its core mission: building a reliable and transparent decentralized lending protocol. The platform is designed to support flexible lending and borrowing activity through smart contract automation. Assets supplied into the system generate interest automatically through mtTokens, which update in real time based on utilization.

Borrowing markets maintain structure through clear interest rules and predictable liquidation conditions. Loan-to-Value ratios, collateral thresholds and liquidation triggers are set to protect the ecosystem’s health and ensure stability. These details lay the technical foundation for Mutuum Finance’s vision and explain why the community has shown strong support even before the protocol is live.

A Major Milestone Ahead

The most significant milestone on the horizon is the V1 launch. Mutuum Finance announced on its official X channel that the V1 testnet release on Sepolia is set for Q4 2025. This release will include core components like the Liquidity Pool, mtTokens, Debt Tokens and the Liquidator Bot. ETH and USDT will be supported as the initial assets for lending, borrowing and collateral.

V1 marks the first time the community will be able to interact with the protocol in a live test environment. It represents the transition from concept to execution, demonstrating the team’s ability to deliver on its development roadmap. For many community members, this milestone is what ties the presale’s strong numbers to tangible functionality.

Security, Reliability and Community Incentives

Mutuum Finance has taken steps to ensure a strong security foundation ahead of V1. The protocol’s smart contracts have undergone a full CertiK security audit, adding credibility to the project’s technical design. Additionally, the team operates a $50,000 bug bounty, rewarding responsible disclosure of potential vulnerabilities before the mainnet phase. These measures position Mutuum Finance as a project focused on safety and reliability, which is especially important for any DeFi crypto lending platform.

Community activity has been boosted by the 24-hour leaderboard, where the top daily contributor receives additional MUTM rewards. This feature has generated constant engagement throughout the presale and reinforced the sense of competition and participation among holders.

Community Strength and Roadmap Alignment

As Mutuum Finance approaches the $20M milestone, the alignment between its presale progress, community support and development roadmap has created strong forward momentum. With nearly 95% of Phase 6 allocated, the project is closing in on its next pricing stage.

The upcoming V1 launch gives the community a clear target, while the presale’s structured growth and secure foundations have helped build confidence around the project’s long-term vision. With 17,900 holders and rising activity across the board, Mutuum Finance is entering a decisive period that will set the stage for its next crypto phase of development and expansion.