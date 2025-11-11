Ernexa Therapeutics to Present at Oxford Global’s Cell 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), an industry innovator developing novel cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced it will present at Cell 2025 , Oxford Global’s premier event, being held on November 11 and 12, 2025 in London, UK.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Preparing Cell Therapies for Clinics

Presenter: Sanjeev Luther, President and CEO of Ernexa Therapeutics

Session: Innovation and Collaboration Programme

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 12th at 12:50 PM GMT

Location: Conference Room 4: Muscadet, Novotel London West, London, UK

Panel Presentation: Challenges of Navigating Development & How To Get To The Clinic

Panel Participants: Sanjeev Luther, President and CEO of Ernexa Therapeutics, and Lucy Williams, Partner, European & UK Patent Attorney, J A Kemp

Session: Cell Culture & Bioprocessing

Track: Downstream Bioprocessing & Innovation Collaboration

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 12th at 4:35 PM GMT

Location: Conference Room 2: Bourgogne, Novotel London West, London, UK





The presentations will include insights on how the industry can more effectively translate cell therapy innovations into clinical success. In Luther’s first presentation, “Preparing Cell Therapies for Clinics,” he will explore how smart trial design and early regulatory engagement can accelerate clinical progress without compromising safety or rigor – principles he emphasizes in fast-tracking cell therapy development.

Later, in the panel discussion, Luther will address the interplay of funding, innovation, and regulatory strategy in advancing Ernexa’s engineered induced mesenchymal stem cell (iMSC) platform. Drawing on his experiences, he will highlight how early partnerships, scalable design, and coordinated engagement with regulators can drive the next generation of synthetic, off-the-shelf therapies from bench to bedside.

Cell 2025, Oxford Global’s flagship event, serves as the ultimate meeting place for bioprocessing and advanced therapy professionals. This event brings together leaders from pharma, biotech, academia, and regulatory institutions across the entire cell culture and cell and gene therapy value chain. In line with current industry trends, the event explores the transformative power of AI and machine learning in manufacturing, driving innovation and efficiency in advanced therapies. For more information, please visit the event website .

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune diseases. Ernexa’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment solution, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. ERNA-201 is a cell therapy product designed to target inflammation and treat autoimmune disease. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

For more information, visit www.ernexatx.com .

