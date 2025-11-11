Abcourt Presents Operations Update for October 2025 in the Development of the Sleeping Giant Mine

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to present an update on the October development work at the Sleeping Giant mine, located in the Eeyou Istchee region of Quebec.

Highlights

Tonnes milled:

2,563 tonnes

Mill Head Grade: 6.0 g/t % Recovered: 95.6% Ounces Produced: 475 ounces Ounces Sold: 124 ounces

Abcourt continued hiring in October to increase feed tonnage at the mill. Hiring will continue in the coming weeks to further increase mill feed volume. The Corporation received the custom milling permit in October to start discussion with neighbors about processing third party materials.

As of October 31, one stope was in production and two were under development underground. At the tailings facilities, civil engineering work continued in preparation for the planned lift in the summer of 2026. The number of diamond drill rigs increased from two to three during October. The variation in diamond drilling meterage from month to month is due, in part, to the number of drill rig moves during the month. The decrease in drift rehabilitation meterage in October was due to crews being redeployed to the shaft station rehabilitation at levels 235, 295, and 355.

Pascal Hamelin, President and CEO, stated: “We are continuing to advance development and production underground and at the mill. Our priority remains the hiring, onboarding, and training of new employees. We went from 76 employees at the end of June to 106 at the end of October plus the addition of contractors to support us.”

Communication and Marketing

Abcourt has been busy in October taking the words out about the current gold pour and the advancement of our projects.

Early in the month, the Corporation had a booth at the Munich Mining conference to introduce its achievement to the European investors. Later, we had investors coming to the mine site to show them first hands how fast things were moving.

We also had a full interview crew coming with camera and drone to document the different phase of our project. The cameraman interviewed many employees and made good promotional pieces that will be use all through the year to build new communication material for the company.

In early November, Abcourt attended the Red Cloud Mining Show case in Toronto and the New Orleans investment conference. At the end of November, Abcourt will present at Mines and Money in London where we will present in a pitch battle against some of the best mining projects in the world.

Monthly Summary of Key Elements





July August September October Year to date Diamond Drilling

(m) 2,201 2,360 1,906 1,666 8,133 Underground

Rehabilitation (m) 810 350 543 61 1,764 Underground

Development (m) 9.5 9.1 53 82 153 Tonnes Milled

(tonnes) 0 1,072 2,439 2,563 6,074 Mill Head Grade

(g/t) 0 5.66 5.98 6.0 5.94 Ounces Milled

(oz) 0 195 469 497 1161 %

Recovered 0

100% 92.8% 95.6% 95% Ounces Produced

(oz) 0 195 435 475 1105 Ounces Sold

(oz) 0 0 26 124 150

The gold inventory in the circuit at the end of the quarter was 955 ounces. The silver ounces in the circuit are not assayed. The silver ounces are recovered with the gold at the refinery, delivered to the Mint and sold with the gold to the market.





