Prospect Capital Management is Named a Top Private Credit Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Management L.P. (“Prospect”), investment adviser to Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) and other funds, announced today that GrowthCap has named Prospect a Top Private Credit Firm of 2025 .

“Thank you to GrowthCap for recognizing our longstanding approach and dedication,” said John Barry, CEO of Prospect. “We are proud of our long history of providing important capital to U.S. middle market businesses. We are a trusted and valued adviser to thousands of management teams, private equity sponsors, entrepreneurs, financial institutions, and other intermediaries. We are among the leading providers of capital to the middle market.”

GrowthCap has named Prospect a Top Private Credit Firm of 2025 in part on information submitted as of June 30, 2025. Following selection for the award, Prospect provided compensation to GrowthCap for the ability to communicate the results of the award. The award may not be representative of any one investor’s experience with Prospect and should not be viewed as indicative of future performance.

About Prospect Capital Management L.P.:

Prospect is an SEC registered investment adviser headquartered in New York City that, along with its predecessors and affiliates, has 38 years of experience investing in and managing high-yielding debt and equity investments using both private partnerships and publicly traded closed-end structures. Prospect and its affiliates employ a team of 150 professionals who focus on credit oriented investments yielding attractive current income. Prospect, together with its affiliates, has $7.3 billion of regulatory assets under management as of September 30, 2025.

For more information, call (212) 448-0702 or visit https://www.prospectcap.com.

About GrowthCap:

GrowthCap was founded in 2013 to facilitate the flow of capital to high growth private companies. Its primary focus is to aid CEOs, entrepreneurs, as well as large asset managers in better understanding the universe of capital alternatives offered by private equity, growth equity, venture capital, and private debt firms. GrowthCap also aims to provide company management teams with insights into how top performing companies have succeeded in scaling their businesses and in select cases enables investors to participate in private capital opportunities.