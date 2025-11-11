Phemex introduces refreshed logo and platform design, ushering in a new brand era





APIA, Samoa, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phemex , one of the most efficient crypto exchanges, unveiled a refreshed logo and upgraded platform design, marking the beginning of its broader rebranding journey. The new visual identity mirrors Phemex’s ongoing evolution from a high-performance trading venue into a comprehensive digital-asset platform, uniting speed, precision, and user-centric simplicity under one cohesive aesthetic.

Key visual enhancements

New logo design: Phemex’s new logo evolves into a dynamic two-candle composition — a minimalist form symbolizing growth, movement, and upward momentum. The twin lines also convey balance, continuity, and duality between performance and reliability.



Refined gradient palette: The updated color gradient transitions from deep green, representing stability and trust, to bright blue, expressing innovation and forward energy. This one-of-a-kind spectrum reinforces the brand’s association with prosperity and progress.



Refined typography: Letterforms are now built on a distinct geometric foundation, moving away from softer curves to stronger, more squared edges. This precision-engineered wordmark conveys a heightened sense of reliability and architectural integrity.



Modernized platform interface: Updated 3D visuals, a unified icon system, and lightweight layouts enhance usability and focus, offering traders a cleaner, more intuitive environment across both desktop and mobile.



This marks the third logo in Phemex’s history. The original design was inspired by the laurel crown of the Greek goddess Pheme — a symbol of victory and prestige.

“Our new logo and platform design embody what Phemex stands for today — precision, performance, and progress,” said Federico Variola , CEO of Phemex. “This redesign is not merely aesthetic; it reflects the mindset that has always defined Phemex — building for the future while staying true to our core of efficiency and reliability. As we evolve, we continue to provide an environment where traders can act with clarity and confidence.”

This visual refresh marks the foundation of a broader rebranding initiative that Phemex will roll out in the coming weeks. The company plans to introduce a new house of brands and a unified identity system that reflect its long-term vision — to redefine what efficiency and trust mean in the future of digital finance.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is the most efficient crypto exchange trusted by over 6 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth-management products that combine seamless functionality with institutional-grade security. Known for its reliability and innovative edge, Phemex stands out for prioritizing user experience and transparency in an industry where trust is essential.



For more information visit https://phemex.com/.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ddd88e0a-60ab-4009-b51c-dc055b578283