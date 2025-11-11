Intelligent Network Market Set to Reach USD 42.2 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 27.49% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Intelligent Network Market size was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 42.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 27.49% over 2024-2032.

The intelligent network market study explores the main factors propelling the sector. It draws attention to the growing use of intelligent network solutions in a number of industries, such as manufacturing, IT & telecom, healthcare, and BFSI, driven by the need for real-time data analysis, automation, and seamless communication.





The U.S. Intelligent Network Market size was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 27.15% from 2024-2032.

The U.S. market is driven by several growth factors, including the rapid adoption of AI-based network automation, the increasing need for optimized network traffic management, and the growing reliance on cloud-based infrastructure.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Enterprise Size, Market was Led by Large Enterprise Segment; SMEs is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment

The large-enterprises segment dominated the market and accounted for 59% of the revenue share in 2023 due to the surging development of technologies, such as AI and machine learning as these technologies enable large enterprises for live analysis of Network Data, Problem Identification, Resolution, and Downtime Reduction. The SMEs segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Digitalization is driving this growth, with digital maturity and the resulting adoption of digital technologies directly leading to SMEs' development and competitiveness.

By Application, Market was Dominated by Information Cognition Segment; Traffic Prediction and Classification is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment

In 2023, the information cognition segment dominated the market with the highest global revenue share of more than 46%. Information cognition is the core computing model of intelligent networking, and its market is expected to explode. Traffic prediction and classification are expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period as it can effectively capture temporal dependencies from the network traffic data to produce better forecasts.

By End-Use, Cloud Service Provider Segment Led the Market in 2024; Telecom Service Provider Segment to Register Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

The cloud service provider segment dominated the market, generating the highest revenue of global revenue in 2023. Cloud Service providers are one of the essential components of intelligent networks that provide scalable, on-demand computing resources and advanced services over the internet. Telecom Service Provider segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The deployment of 5G networks is expected to replace a range of broadband services and improve connectivity within the various end use sectors.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the market and accounted for 34% of the revenue share in 2023. This growth is driven by the increased acceptance of intelligent networking solutions, driven by the technological progress of analytics, deep learning, and network virtualization.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the intelligent routing market. The growth in the region is driven by artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the internet of things is being combined in network systems to support real-time monitoring and predictive total manager.

Key Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc. – Cisco DNA (Digital Network Architecture)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. – iMaster NCE

Nokia Corporation – Nokia Network Services Platform (NSP)

Juniper Networks, Inc. – Junos Fusion

Ericsson AB – Ericsson Dynamic Orchestration

IBM Corporation – IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation

VMware Inc. – VMware NSX

NEC Corporation – NEC ProgrammableFlow

Arista Networks, Inc. – Arista CloudVision

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) – HPE Intelligent Management Center (IMC)

Extreme Networks, Inc. – ExtremeCloud IQ

Netcracker Technology Corporation – Netcracker Digital OSS

Radware Ltd. – Radware DefensePro

Amdocs Limited – Amdocs Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

Ciena Corporation – Ciena Blue Planet Orchestration

Intelligent Network Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.7 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 42.2 Billion CAGR CAGR of 27.49% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises)

• By Application (Information Cognition, Traffic Prediction and Classification, Resource Management and Network Adoption, Performance Prediction and Configuration Extrapolation)

• By End-Use (Telecom Service Provider, Cloud Service Provider, Managed Network Service Provider, Other Enterprises) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request





Recent Developments:

In March 2024 , Tejas Networks signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Telecom Egypt, ITIDA, and NTI to develop broadband infrastructure in Egypt, aiming to accelerate the "Digital Egypt" initiative. ​

, Tejas Networks signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Telecom Egypt, ITIDA, and NTI to develop broadband infrastructure in Egypt, aiming to accelerate the "Digital Egypt" initiative. ​ In April 2024, during the Huawei Analyst Summit, Huawei Technologies introduced the Xinghe Intelligent Network, an upgrade from its previous Cloud Network strategy, focusing on AI-driven networking solutions to meet evolving digital landscape needs. ​

