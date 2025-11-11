Saudi Arabia Pet Care Analysis, Forecast Trends and Outlook Report 2025-2034: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2%, Fueled by Growing Birds Segment and Increasing Affordability of Pet Care Products

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Pet Care Market Growth Analysis - Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia pet care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% in the forecast period of 2025-2034 .



Based on pet, the birds segment accounts for a significant share in the market and is anticipated to witness a considerable growth in the forecast period. The growing adoption of birds such as parrots, larks, quails, and falcons, among others, for the purpose of entertainment, lowering stress, and avoiding social interaction has been driving the market growth. The rising awareness about the benefits of adopting pets, which include reduced chances of mental illness, sharpening of mind, and less chances of depression, is aiding the market.



Certain birds love to talk and are even able to learn the native language of the country, which is likely to drive the pet care market growth in the region. Over the forecast period, the rising cases of depression in the country is likely to propel the bird adoption, thus, aiding the pet care market in the country.



Saudi Arabia Accounts for a Significant Share in the GCC Pet Care Industry



The pet care market in Saudi Arabia is driven by the growing animal rescue operations in the country, owing to the rising awareness about animal cruelty. The market is also supported by the growing disposable incomes, increasing pet ownership, and the growing western influence in the country.

Over the forecast period, the growing expansion of the major pet care companies in the country, along with the growing foreign investments towards the manufacture of high-quality pet grooming and pet food products, is likely to aid the market in the region. The market in the country will further be augmented by the emergence of luxurious and innovative pet care products.



Pet Care: Market Segmentation



Pet care is defined as the care given to pets by the means of medicines, pet grooming, and other pet care products. Pet care is aimed at keeping the pet free from diseases and increasing its life span.



Increasing Affordability of Pet Care Products in the Country to Boost the Growth of the Saudi Arabia Pet Care Industry



The pet care market in Saudi Arabia is driven by the growing affordability of pet care products owing to the rising disposable income and the growing pet companionship in the country. The growing adoption of pets for the purpose of house protection and reducing stress is likely to bolster the pet care market in the forecast period. Furthermore, the market in the country is expected to be augmented by the emergence of pet care as a profession, owing to the rising pet humanisation. Additionally, the premiumisation of pet care products is expected to further aid the market.



Key Industry Players in the Saudi Arabia Pet Care Market



The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the Saudi Arabia pet care market, covering their competitive landscape, capacity, and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, and investments, expansions of capacity, and plant turnarounds:

Mars, Incorporated

Nestle S. A.

Saint Vincent Group GT LLC

ARASCO

Paws Place

5 Saudi Arabia Pet Care Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Saudi Arabia Pet Care Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Saudi Arabia Pet Care Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Saudi Arabia Pet Care Market by Pet

5.4.1 Dogs

5.4.2 Cats

5.4.3 Fishes

5.4.4 Birds

5.4.5 Others

5.5 Saudi Arabia Pet Care Market by Type

5.5.1 Pet Food

5.5.2 Veterinary Care

5.5.3 Grooming Products

5.5.4 Supplies/OTC Medications

5.5.5 Live Animal Purchase

5.5.6 Others



