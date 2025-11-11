Saudi Arabia R-PET Flakes Forecast Report 2025-2034: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.5%, Driven by the Easy Availability of Raw Materials and Improved Supply Chains

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia r-PET Flakes Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia r-PET flakes market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.50% between 2025 and 2034, driven by the easy availability of raw materials and improved supply chains.



r-PET flakes are a form of recycled PET (polyethylene terephthalate) that are obtained from the recycling process of PET plastics. The r-PET flakes are strong, tough, durable, and lightweight components which can be used as raw material to manufacture other products such as straps, textiles, sheets, and packaging for foods. This material is obtained by collecting and recycling empty PET packaging materials, which are then shaped into the form of flakes.

The widespread usage of PET in various products and improved recycling processes are resulting in an increased supply of raw materials for the Saudi Arabia r-PET flakes market, supporting market growth. Improved supply chains are further increasing the easy of production of r-PET flakes.

Increasing applications of r-PET flakes in various verticals, such as textiles, food packaging, and sheets, among others, is generating healthy revenue in the market. The thriving e-commerce sector is further expanding the growth opportunities by escalating the sales of downstream products utilising r-PET flakes.

r-PET flakes are eco-friendly and reduced carbon footprint, which is further providing impetus to the Saudi Arabia r-PET flakes market, owing to the efforts of government to curb annual solid municipal waste. In addition to this, the increasing awareness pertaining to the impact of plastic on climate change is leading to a transition from using traditional plastic food packaging materials to r-PET flakes.

Market Share by Type



The clear segment, based on type, accounts for a healthy share of the Saudi Arabia r-PET flakes market. Clarity of r-PET flakes is directly proportional to the value as well as cost, which is a notable revenue generating factor. The wide scale production of clear type of r-PET flakes is further adding to the segment's growth. Meanwhile, the green type of r-PET flakes, on the other hand, are anticipated to witness expanded opportunities in the forecast period, owing to the rising prices of clear r-PET flakes. Green r-PET flakes are cost effective, which are heightening their application in the packaging sector.



Market Share by Application



Based on application, food packaging accounts for a significant share in the Saudi Arabia r-PET flakes market. r-PET flakes are widely used in the food packaging sector; the demand for which is further getting escalated due to the rising demand for clean-labelled food and beverage products. In addition, r-PET flakes offer critical packaging advantages such as low weight, flexibility, strength, high chemical and thermal resistance, and transparency, among others, which augment the overall quality of food packaging. Moreover, the high breakage resistance offered by r-PET flakes is likely to bolster their demand in the packaging of food products for transportation across long distances.



Competitive Landscape



The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the key players in the Saudi Arabia r-PET flakes market, covering their competitive landscape and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments and expansion plans.



Saudi Top Plastic Factory (STP)



Saudi Top Plastic Factory (STP) is a specialised company which provides expertise in the field of plastic and rubber recycling by utilising plastic waste. The product portfolio of this company includes high quality polymers such as PE, PP, PET, and POM, among others. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



Arabian Ladinah for industrials Co. Ltd



Arabian Ladinah for industrials Co. Ltd is a leading recycling company which recycles granules, pellets, and flakes, among others. The company also recycles various other plastic products such as ABS, GPPS, and LLDPE, etc. Arabian Ladinah for industrials is headquartered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and was established in 1997. The parent company of Arabian Ladinah for industrials Co. Ltd is Mazin M. Bahareth Org.



Waste Collection & Recycling Co. Ltd (WASCO)



Waste Collection & Recycling Co. Ltd (WASCO) is a subsidiary of Middle East Paper Company and is one of the largest paper recyclers in the world. The company has a well-established recycling infrastructure, which includes recycling facilities for plastics and metals. The company is headquartered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and was established in 2004.



Other market players include Recycling Industries, and Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC), among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 GCC r-PET Flakes Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 GCC r-PET Flakes Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 GCC r-PET Flakes Market Forecast (2025-2034)



6 Saudi Arabia r-PET Flakes Market Analysis

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Saudi Arabia r-PET Flakes Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Saudi Arabia r-PET Flakes Market Forecast (2025-2034)



7 Saudi Arabia r-PET Flakes Market by Type

7.1 Clear

7.2 Green

7.3 Others



8 Saudi Arabia r-PET Flakes Market by Application

8.1 Food Packaging

8.2 Sheets

8.3 Straps

8.4 Textiles

8.5 Others



9 Value Chain Analysis



10 Techno-Commercial Evaluation of Project Cost Analysis for PET Flakes Production

10.1 Process Evaluation - (Sorting and Prewashing, Grind and Flake, Float/Sink Separation, Flakes Colour Sorting, Hot Wash)

10.2 Plant Machinery

10.3 Cost Structure (Bottle to Flakes)

10.4 Fixed and Variable Cost



11 Sourcing of Raw Materials (Mixed Waste)

11.1 Within Saudi Arabia

11.2 GCC

11.3 Rest of World



12 Market Dynamics

12.1 SWOT Analysis

12.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.3 Key Indicators for Demand

12.4 Key Indicators for Price



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Supplier Selection

13.2 Key Global Players

13.3 Key Regional Players

13.4 Key Player Strategies

13.5 Company Profiles

Saudi Top Plastic Factory (STP)

Recycling Industries

Arabian Ladinah for industrials Co. Ltd

Waste Collection & Recycling Co. Ltd (WASCO)

Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC)

