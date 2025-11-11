Þuríður Björg Guðnadóttir Appointed CEO of Ljósleiðarinn

The Board of Directors of Ljósleiðarinn has appointed Þuríður Björg Guðnadóttir as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. She succeeds Einar Þórarinsson, who has served as CEO of Ljósleiðarinn in recent years.

Ljósleiðarinn is one of Iceland’s leading telecommunications and infrastructure companies, operating a nationwide fiber-optic network that connects homes, businesses, and institutions across the country.

Þuríður brings extensive experience from the telecommunications sector, joining Ljósleiðarinn after a long and successful career with Nova, where she has been a key player in the company’s growth and development since its founding. She has served on Nova’s executive team since 2017.

In addition to her new role, Þuríður currently serves on the Board of VÍS Insurance and previously served on the Board of Lyfja. She holds a BSc in Industrial Engineering and has completed an Executive Coaching program at Reykjavík University.

Dagný Hrönn Pétursdóttir, Chair of the Board of Ljósleiðarinn, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome Þuríður to Ljósleiðarinn at this exciting time. She brings a wealth of experience in telecommunications, customer service, and brand management, along with a proven ability to build strong service cultures and inspire high-performing teams. Ljósleiðarinn plays a key role in developing secure, high-speed infrastructure for Icelandic society. With Þuríður at the helm, we are confident that we will further strengthen our position in this vital sector.”

Þuríður Björg Guðnadóttir, incoming CEO of Ljósleiðarinn, said:

“Ljósleiðarinn has built services and infrastructure that are essential to Icelandic society, and I’m excited to be part of that journey. The company plays a pivotal role in shaping Iceland’s digital infrastructure, and I see significant opportunities to deepen relationships with customers, partners, and owners. I take over from Einar with great respect for the strong foundation he has built, and I look forward to working with Ljósleiðarinn’s talented team to deliver on the important projects ahead.”

Þuríður will formally assume her position at the end of January.