Saudi Arabia Plastic Recycling Market Analysis Report 2025-2034: Increasing Demand for Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) to Aid Growth

The Saudi Arabia plastic recycling market stood at a volume of around 1.79 in 2024. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% in the forecast period of 2025-2034 to attain a value of around 3.27 by 2034.



Increasing Demand for Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) to Aid the Saudi Arabia Plastic Recycling Industry



The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) segment is expected to hold a significant market share in the Saudi Arabia plastic recycling industry during the forecast period. This development can be attributed to the increased usage of PET to manufacture products such as plastic bottles and food containers. PET is popularly used because of its cost-effectiveness, lightweight, high overall strength, excellent electrical insulating properties, and easy transportability. In addition, it also has FDA approval guaranteeing its safety upon contact with food and beverages.



Rising Environmental Concerns and Increased Government Investments to Drive the Saudi Arabia Plastic Recycling Industry



The rapid increase in pollution levels caused by plastic has led to severe consequences on the entire ecosystem globally. Consequently, plastic recycling is increasingly being utilised as a positive approach ensuring safe and efficient disposal and subsequent reprocessing of plastic products. The government in Saudi Arabia has introduced multiple initiatives to support and implement plastic recycling nationwide. Meanwhile, due to increased industrialisation, many large and small enterprises are developing innovative ways of employing plastic materials in an eco-friendly manner. These are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the plastic recycling industry in Saudi Arabia.



According to estimates, Saudi Arabia is expected to notice a double increase in solid waste generation, out of which 5-17% is attributed to plastic waste. While the recycling process in Saudi Arabia is in its early stages, an integrated approach of waste recycling and recovering new products in major cities is estimated to reduce the requirement of costly raw materials and fossil fuels in the country.

Packaging Sector to Augment the Growth of the Saudi Arabia Plastic Recycling Industry



Based on application, the packaging segment is expected to hold a significant share in the Saudi Arabia plastic recycling industry. This growth can be associated with the rapid adoption of recycled plastic products in the packaging of goods. The growing e-commerce industry and the rapid urbanisation are supporting the growth of the segment.



Plastic Recycling: Market Segmentation



Nowadays, products made from plastic are ubiquitous in our environment owing to their cheap and multifunctional properties. However, this increase has led to a significant environmental crisis globally, as plastic waste is non-biodegradable and has hazardous consequences on the planet if not dealt properly.

In this regard, plastic recycling is a process through which various plastic materials can be recovered and reused in the form of new products. Therefore, it is an essential mechanism that helps in reducing wastage and decreasing pollution and supports environmental conservation. The steps for the recycling process include collection, categorising, washing, shredding and, lastly, compounding.

Key Industry Players in the Saudi Arabia Plastic Recycling Market



The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the Saudi Arabia plastic recycling market, covering their competitive landscape, capacity, and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, and investments, expansions of capacity, and plant turnarounds:

Saudi Top Plastic Factory (STP)

Recycling Industries

Arabian Ladinah for Industrials Co., Ltd.

Waste Collection & Recycling Co. Ltd (WASCO)

Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 GCC Plastic Recycling Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 GCC Plastic Recycling Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 GCC Plastic Recycling Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 GCC Plastic Recycling Market by Type

5.5 GCC Plastic Recycling Market by Application

5.6 GCC Plastic Recycling Market by Country

5.6.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.2 United Arab Emirates

5.6.3 Qatar

5.6.4 Kuwait

5.6.5 Oman

5.6.6 Bahain



6 Saudi Arabia Plastic Recycling Market Analysis

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Saudi Arabia Plastic Recycling Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Saudi Arabia Plastic Recycling Market Forecast (2025-2034)

6.4 Saudi Arabia Plastic Recycling Market by Type

6.4.1 Polypropylene (PP)

6.4.2 Polyethylene (PE)

6.4.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

6.5 Saudi Arabia Plastic Recycling Market by Application

6.5.1 Packaging

6.5.2 Textile

6.5.3 Automotive

6.5.4 Construction



7 Market Dynamics

7.1 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.3 Key Indicators for Demand

7.4 Key Indicators for Price



8 Value Chain Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Supplier Selection

9.2 Key Global Players

9.3 Key Regional Players

9.4 Key Player Strategies

9.5 Company Profiles

9.5.1 Saudi Top Plastic Factory (STP)

9.5.2 Recycling Industries

9.5.3 Arabian Ladinah for industrials Co. Ltd

9.5.4 Waste Collection & Recycling Co. Ltd (WASCO)

9.5.5 Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC)

