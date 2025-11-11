Litigation Funding Investment Market to Reach USD 53.6 Billion by 2032, Expanding at a CAGR of 13.84% | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Litigation Funding Investment Market size was valued at USD 19.0 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 53.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.84% during the forecast period (2025-2032).

Funding for litigation,rallying cognizance sharing, supporting legal productivity, and the increase in litigation economic burden are the main drivers of the growth of the investment industry. Investors are drawn to lawsuit funding because of its non-correlation and capacity to yield excellent returns in spite of other volatile capital market situations.





U.S. Litigation Funding Investment Market Highlights Investment into the U.S. litigation funding has grown from approximately USD 5 billion in 2024 to USD 10 billion by 2032, with a robust average annual growth rate of 9%.

Increased legal fees, increased business litigation, and businesses using more third-party funding are the main causes of the growth. Additionally, improved AI and data analytics are advancing risk management and case assessment, which is propelling market acceleration.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type, Commercial Litigation Segment Held the Largest Share in 2024; International Arbitration Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR

The commercial litigation segment dominated the market in 2024 and accounted for 42% of the litigation funding investment market share as the business disputes, new rules and laws, along with increased complex contracts. International arbitration is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2032. Globalization, an increase in cross-border disputes, and the advantages of arbitration over court proceedings all fuel this growth.

By Enterprise Size, Market was Led by Large Enterprise Segment; Small and Medium Enterprises is the Fastest Growing Segment

In 2024, the large enterprise segment dominated the litigation funding investment market and accounted for 60% of revenue share, as they have extensive needs for litigation, more complex litigation, and are likely to have larger funding budgets. The small and medium enterprises are expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period as more and more companies realize that they need access to legal support at a fraction of the cost.

By End-Use, BFSI Segment Held the Dominant Market Share in 2024; Fastest-Growing Segment in the Market is Healthcare

The BFSI segment dominated the litigation funding investment market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2024, owing to the high volume of disputes that arise in it, including fraud, regulatory, and contractual disputes. The healthcare sector is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the period 2025-2032 due to the increasing medical malpractice claims, regulatory challenges, and claims involving pharmaceuticals.

Regional Insights:

Due to its established legal system, high lawsuit rates, and the presence of all the major financial institutions, North America dominated the litigation finance investment industry and held a 31% revenue share in 2024.

As litigation funding gains traction in emerging market nations, such as China, India, and Singapore, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during 2025 and 2032. These include, but are not restricted to, rising commercial disputes, a growing judicial system, and growing economic activity.

Key Players:

Burford Capital

IMF Bentham

Harbour Litigation Funding

Omni Bridgeway

Therium Capital Management

Augusta Ventures

Woodsford Litigation Funding

Vannin Capital

Apex Litigation Finance

Longford Capital

Litigation Funding Investment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 19.0 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 53.6 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.84% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Commercial Litigation, Bankruptcy Claim, International Arbitration, Personal Injury)

• By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises)

• By End-Use (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Sector (BFSI), Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others (Travel & Hospitality)) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

In January 2024, Augusta Ventures agreed to a £25 million litigation funding facility with international law firm Pinsent Masons. This innovative arrangement offers clients the benefit of a dedicated facility at preferred rates, including a fast-tracked due diligence process and transparent commercial terms. Under the fair and transparent terms of the agreement, Augusta will fund the entire cost of pursuing the claim, including all lawyer and expert fees and any other costs.

