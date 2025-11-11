CorVel Earns Spot on TIME’s America’s Growth Leaders 2026 List — the Only Company in Its Industry Recognized

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL), a national provider of risk management solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion on TIME’s America’s Growth Leaders 2026 Ranking. This recognition, presented by TIME and Statista, honors companies demonstrating exceptional growth performance, financial stability, and stock performance. The complete list is available at time.com.

CorVel is the only company in its industry to earn this recognition, underscoring its leadership, innovation, and consistent commitment to delivering superior value to partners and shareholders.

The America’s Growth Leaders 2026 recognition places CorVel among the nation’s most accomplished businesses that have consistently expanded their market presence, maintained strong financial foundations, and delivered shareholder value while demonstrating resilience through market fluctuations.

“This honor reflects our team’s dedication to combining innovative technology with personalized solutions,” said Michael Combs, President and CEO of CorVel. “By listening to our partners, investing in our people, and leveraging technology to drive meaningful outcomes, we continue to transform the risk management industry.”

In the quarter ending September 2025, CorVel achieved 7% revenue growth to $240 million and a 15% increase in gross profit to $58.2 million. To sustain this momentum, the company is investing in workforce development through CorVel University, which continues to train professionals to meet industry talent needs.

CorVel is also advancing its AI-driven platforms, including Care MC Edge , which provides real-time insights, automates routine tasks, and enhances adjuster focus on care and claim resolution. With strict compliance and data integrity standards, CorVel is integrating emerging agentic AI technologies to streamline workflows and boost operational efficiency.

As it enters 2026, the Company continues to harness emerging technologies, such as Agentic AI, to boost efficiency, speed, and scalability throughout its operations. This advanced AI enables the automation of intricate, multi-step workflows, empowering claims professionals and expediting software development.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing, to enhance the management of episodes of care and related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies in managing workers’ compensation and health, auto, and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel’s customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support our partners and their customers and patients.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s services and the Company’s continued investment in these and other innovative technologies, and statements relating to the Company’s product offerings. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact: Melissa Storan

Phone: 949-851-1473

www.corvel.com