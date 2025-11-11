Saudi Arabia HVAC Market Outlook and Growth Analysis Report 2025-2034: Opportunities in Residential and Industrial Construction Driven by Extreme Climatic Conditions and Government Reforms

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia HVAC Market Size and Share - Outlook Report, Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia HVAC market is driven by the growing demand from residential building construction. The industry is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% in the forecast period of 2025-2034.



Upgradation Section forms the Largest Sub-Sector in the Saudi Arabia HVAC Industry



Saudi Arabia's HVAC demand is expected to rise rapidly, thanks to rising construction activity in the country's residential and industrial sectors. During the forecast period, extreme climatic conditions in Saudi Arabia, changing habits, and a growing number of government measures aimed at reforming the country's oil-dependent economy are all expected to fuel the demand for HVAC systems.

The central area of Saudi Arabia, which is home to some of the country's largest and most populated cities, including the capital, Riyadh, has historically contributed the most revenue to the Saudi Arabia HVAC industry. Previously, the upgradation or replacement section of the service segment had the largest share of the Saudi Arabia HVAC industry. Increased incorporation of HVAC systems in smart devices, as well as the demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems, are expected to drive market growth.



HVAC: Industry Definition and Segmentations



The infrastructure of indoor and vehicular environmental comfort is known as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC). Its aim is to provide adequate thermal comfort and indoor air quality. HVAC device architecture is a branch of mechanical engineering that is focused on thermodynamics, fluid mechanics, and heat transfer concepts.

Technological Advancements Bolstering the Market Growth of HVAC in Saudi Arabia



The HVAC-R industry in Saudi Arabia is expected to benefit significantly from upcoming commercial ventures such as airports, high-rise hotels, and investments in luxury homes and villas in the residential sector. The rise in demand from the country's commercial sector is largely due to technical advancements and inventions such as district cooling, solar air conditioning systems, and HVAC systems that incorporate new technologies.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative effect on both the demand and supply sides of the Saudi Arabia HVAC industry. The building industry is facing problems as a result of the government-induced lockdown, including a reduction in project financing, the closure of construction sites, and the postponement of existing projects due to a lack of materials, equipment, and labourers, as well as economic instability.



Key Industry Players in the Saudi Arabia HVAC Market



The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the Saudi Arabia HVAC market, covering their competitive landscape, capacity, and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, and investments, expansions of capacity, and plant turnarounds:

Zamil Air Conditioners

AirTech Riyadh

Green Air Electro-Mechanical Contracting Company

LG Electronics Inc.

The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 GCC HVAC Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 GCC HVAC Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 GCC HVAC Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 GCC HVAC Market by Country

5.4.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.2 UAE

5.4.3 Qatar

5.4.4 Kuwait

5.4.5 Oman

5.4.6 Bahrain



6 Saudi Arabia HVAC Market Analysis

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Saudi Arabia HVAC Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Saudi Arabia HVAC Market Forecast (2025-2034)

6.4 Saudi Arabia HVAC Market by Equipment

6.4.1 Heating

6.4.2 Ventilation

6.4.3 Cooling

6.5 Saudi Arabia HVAC Market by Implementation Type

6.5.1 New Constructions

6.5.2 Retrofits

6.6 Saudi Arabia HVAC Market by End Use

6.6.1 Residential

6.6.2 Commercial

6.6.3 Industrial



7 Market Dynamics

7.1 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.3 Key Indicators for Demand

7.4 Key Indicators for Price



8 Value Chain Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Supplier Selection

9.2 Key Global Players

9.3 Key Regional Players

9.4 Key Player Strategies

9.5 Company Profiles

