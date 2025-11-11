Matador Technologies Announces Initial USD$10.5M Draw Under USD$100M Convertible Note Facility, Underscoring Strength and Execution in the Digital-Asset Market

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MATAF, FSE: IU3) today announced the successful closing of its previously disclosed USD $100 million secured convertible note facility (the “Facility”) with ATW Partners and the completion of its first drawdown under the Facility to acquire 92 bitcoin for CAD $13.2 million (USD $9.5 million). The bitcoin was purchased through Netcoins (owned by BIGG Digital Assets Inc., TSXV: BIGG) and FalconX at an average price of USD $102,752 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses. BitGo will also secure all bitcoin holdings in qualified custody through its regulated entity, BitGo Trust Company, Inc.

The close of this Facility, subject to TSXV final approval, represents a significant achievement for Matador and a notable signal for the broader digital-asset market. The successful execution of a nine-figure financing dedicated solely to Bitcoin accumulation highlights both Matador’s financial credibility and its operational ability to execute at scale. The transaction reaffirms Matador’s commitment to Bitcoin as a core reserve asset and its disciplined approach to building a regulated, public-company Bitcoin treasury program.

Following this acquisition, Matador more than doubles its total Bitcoin holdings to approximately 175 bitcoin (and Bitcoin equivalents). The Company continues to prioritize balance-sheet strength and disciplined capital deployment consistent with its long-term treasury framework.

ATW Partners is a New York–based investment firm that provides flexible growth capital solutions. Under the terms of the Facility, proceeds are restricted to purchasing Bitcoin for Matador’s balance sheet.

Matador has also filed an amended and restated preliminary short-form base shelf prospectus for CAD $500 million (the “Prospectus”) on October 8, 2025, which, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and final documentation will provide the Company with additional flexibility in its capital-markets programs.

“Completing a $100 million financing and deploying it into Bitcoin in the current market environment speaks to both our conviction and our ability to get things done,” said Deven Soni, Chief Executive Officer of Matador Technologies. “This financing reinforces Matador’s position as an active participant in the Bitcoin treasury landscape.”

“Matador has more than doubled its holdings from 82 bitcoin and Bitcoin equivalents to 175 bitcoin and Bitcoin equivalents.,” said Mark Moss, Chief Visionary Officer of Matador Technologies. “This acquisition reflects our ongoing commitment to disciplined, long-term Bitcoin accumulation.”

As Matador advances its business strategy, the Company remains focused on strengthening its Bitcoin reserves, maintaining capital discipline, and operating transparently within the regulated public-company framework.

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MATAF, FSE: IU3) is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company focused on holding Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and building products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Matador’s strategy combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin-native product development, and participation in digital asset infrastructure, with a focus on driving long-term shareholder value while maintaining capital efficiency.

Matador has expanded its international exposure through an agreement to acquire up to a 24% interest in HODL Systems, an India-based digital asset treasury company. If completed, the investment would provide Matador with minority ownership in a market with increasing digital asset activity.

The Company maintains a Bitcoin-first approach and continues to evaluate product initiatives intended to support activity on the Bitcoin network. Matador’s objective is to allocate capital prudently, pursue opportunities that fit its mandate, and focus on long-term shareholder value.

