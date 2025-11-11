Creative Realities Announces Addition of Dan McAllister as CRO

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (“Creative Realities,” “CRI,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CREX), a leading provider of digital signage, media and AdTech solutions, today announced that it has hired Dan McAllister as Chief Revenue Officer (“CRO”) effective November 17, 2025. Mr. McAllister is a veteran revenue and transformation leader with more than 25 years of experience driving growth across digital signage, experiential technology, and enterprise SaaS. His career has been built around elevating how brands connect with people and scaling intelligent display networks, immersive content ecosystems, and data-powered customer experiences across retail, automotive, QSR, hospitality, and large venue environments. He has guided organizations through major inflection points in their growth trajectory – including the shift from static to dynamic networks; the move to cloud-based CMS ecosystems; the rise of programmatic Digital Out-of-Home networks (“DOOH”); and the emergence of AI-powered personalization and automation.

“I’m excited to announce the new position of CRO at Creative Realities and appointment of Dan McAllister,” said Rick Mills, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “With CRI now a much larger, more advanced organization after the acquisition of Cineplex Digital Media, having an experienced visionary like Dan will help ensure we take full advantage of all opportunities ahead of us to accelerate growth throughout North America. Dan’s expertise spans the full digital signage value chain – shaped through his work with industry leaders such as Scala, where he gained foundational experience with one of the platforms that defined the modern CMS landscape. His later contributions at Spectrio, one of the larger digital signage and audio-visual experience companies in the US, expanded his perspective on enterprise deployments, targeted content strategies, and long-term managed services. He’s known for turning complex markets into high-velocity revenue engines and will be a key asset as we maintain – and enhance – our leadership position in providing end-to-end turnkey, digital signage solutions for our broad and growing array of customers. He'll immediately be a great asset to our team, and we welcome him enthusiastically.”

Dan McAllister

Mr. McAllister was most recently the CRO at Blink AI Automotive, a leader in automotive dealership scheduling and communication, where he utilized AI applications to advance Complex enterprise customer engagement. He previously was CRO at Spectrio while also having served in high-profile positions at The Miele Group, the Automotive Broadcasting Network, and Scala. He has B.S. in marketing and communications from Babson College.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities designs, develops and deploys digital signage-based experiences for enterprise-level networks utilizing its ClarityTM, ReflectViewTM, and iShowroomTM Content Management System (CMS) platforms. The Company is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to retail, automotive, digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising networks, convenience stores, foodservice/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. In addition, the Company assists clients in utilizing place-based digital media to achieve business objectives such as increased revenue, enhanced customer experiences, and improved productivity. This includes the design, deployment, and day to day management of Retail Media Networks to monetize on-premise foot traffic utilizing its AdLogicTM and AdLogic CPM+TM programmatic advertising platforms.

