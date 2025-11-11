Hoxhunt Innovative Platform Insights Report 2025: Companies Using Hoxhunt Have Witnessed a Dramatic Decline in Phishing Click Rates and a Remarkable 225% Increase in Threat Reporting

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Risk Management: Hoxhunt" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report demonstrates how Hoxhunt's innovative HRM platform transforms security awareness, minimizes human risk, and strengthens organizational cybersecurity postures in a rapidly changing digital environment.

Hoxhunt is revolutionizing cybersecurity awareness through its behavior-driven, gamified approach to human risk management (HRM). Hoxhunt empowers organizations to reduce security risks and fortify their defenses against cyber threats by leveraging automated phishing simulations, real-time micro-learning, and personalized training.

Based on the independent analysis, this report explores Hoxhunt's impact on security awareness programs across the legal, energy, and financial services industries. Through in-depth customer interviews, it highlights key challenges organizations faced before adopting Hoxhunt, the effectiveness of its solutions, and the measurable benefits achieved.

Notably, companies using Hoxhunt have witnessed a dramatic decline in phishing click rates and a remarkable 225% increase in threat reporting. The platform's adaptive training model personalizes learning experiences based on employee behavior, fostering continuous engagement and improving cybersecurity resilience. Hoxhunt enables security teams to enhance threat visibility and streamline incident response by automating simulations and integrating seamlessly with existing security infrastructure. Organizations must adopt proactive solutions beyond traditional training as the cybersecurity landscape evolves.

Key Topics Covered:



Summary



Overview



Hoxhunt



Transformation Journeys

Leading Energy Provider

Global Law Firm

Multinational Corporation

Transformation Outcomes

Increased Employee Awareness and Engagement

Sharp Decline in Phishing Click Rates

Improved Threat Detection and Incident Response

Insights for CISOs



Analyst Perspective



Analytics Methodology & Next Steps

Analytics Methodology

Next Steps: Benefits & Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps: The Transformational Growth Partnership

