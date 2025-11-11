Rare Earth Magnet Market Outlook and Growth Analysis Report 2025-2034: Advancements in Wind Energy Technologies, Innovation in High-Temperature Applications, Rising Recycling and Sustainable Practices

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rare Earth Magnet Market Size and Share Outlook - Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis Report 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rare earth magnet market attained a value of nearly USD 21.99 billion in 2024. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period of 2025-2034 to reach a value of USD 52.54 billion by 2034.

Increasing demand for rare earth magnets in electric vehicles; growing investments in renewable wind energy; advancements in high-temperature applications; and focus on recycling and sustainable practices are propelling market expansion.







Being the strongest permanent magnets available, rare earth magnets' performance is significantly better than ceramic/ferrite magnets and alnico magnets (composed of strontium, carbonate, and iron oxide, and, aluminium, nickel and cobalt, respectively). Rising demand for electric vehicles, enhanced investment in wind energy, breakthroughs in high-temperature magnet technology, and an emphasis on sustainable production and recycling are propelling the rare earth magnet market expansion.

Rare Earth Magnet Market Trends



Major factors expected to drive the market during the forecast period include growth of the automotive sector due to technological advances as well as increased consumer goods demand. Due to the growing consumer spending and the increasing internet penetration across the world, the market is being driven by the rising sales of electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, televisions, and computers. Thanks to rising customer awareness and government initiatives and schemes, sales of electric and hybrid vehicles are increasing around the world, propelling the rare earth magnet market expansion.



Furthermore, the market is expected to benefit from the substantial expansion of the wind energy generation industry as a result of rapid industrialisation, population growth, and increased demand for electricity. However, the rare earth magnet market can be hampered by price fluctuations in rare earth materials such as dysprosium and neodymium as a result of China's ban on exporting rare earth elements to other regions.



Key Trends and Developments



Advancements in Wind Energy Technologies



Rising investments in renewable energy, particularly wind turbines, amplify the need for high-efficiency rare earth magnets, supporting sustainable energy solutions.



Innovation in High-Temperature Applications



Continuous R&D efforts lead to the development of rare earth magnets capable of operating under extreme temperatures, expanding their application range.



Recycling and Sustainable Practices



Growing environmental concerns push for the recycling of rare earth magnets and the adoption of sustainable manufacturing practices, reducing reliance on mining.

The various applications of NdFeB magnets include Automobile, Electronics, Power Generators, Medical Industry, and Wind Power, among others, whereas the different applications of SmCo magnets are defence, aerospace, electronics, medical devices, and motors, actuators and industrial application.



NdFeB magnets are expected to dominate the rare earth magnet market share in the forecast period, due to their excellent magnetic properties



NdFeB (Neodymium Iron Boron) magnets are generally considered the leading magnet type. NdFeB magnets are known for their strong magnetic properties and high energy density, making them widely used in various applications, including electronics, automotive, medical devices, and renewable energy.



SmCo (Samarium Cobalt) magnets also possess strong magnetic properties but are typically more expensive than NdFeB magnets. The choice between NdFeB and SmCo magnets often depends on specific application requirements, cost considerations, and temperature stability.



The rare earth magnet market is thriving on account of surging HEV adoption and rising demand for high-performance vehicles



Over the forecast period, the market is expected to benefit from the expanding application spectrum of NdFeB magnets in HEVs and an increase in demand for high-performance vehicles. Magnets play a crucial role in electric motors and powertrains of HEVs, contributing to improved efficiency and overall performance.



Increasing research activities to explore the potential of neodymium magnets for both diagnostic and therapeutic applications are expected to further aid the market growth in the coming years.



Competitive Landscape



Some of the major players in the rare earth magnet market are increasingly investing in the development of innovative manufacturing processes for rare earth magnets.



Proterial Ltd



Proterial Ltd is a cutting-edge materials technology company, specialising in advanced magnetic materials. Its innovative solutions cater to diverse industries, offering high-performance materials for applications ranging from electronics to renewable energy, contributing to technological advancements globally.



Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd



Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd stands as a prominent global chemical company. Renowned for its expertise in manufacturing rare earth magnets, the company plays a crucial role in various industries, including electronics, automotive, and renewable energy, contributing to technological progress and sustainability.



Arnold Magnetic Technologies



Arnold Magnetic Technologies is a leading manufacturer of high-performance magnets, magnetic assemblies, and precision thin metals. Its innovative solutions cater to diverse applications, including aerospace, medical, and automotive industries, providing cutting-edge magnetic technologies for enhanced performance and efficiency.



Bunting Magnetics Co.



Bunting Magnetics Co. is a well-established name in the magnetic equipment industry. Specialising in magnetic separation, metal detection, and material handling solutions, the company serves diverse sectors, including recycling, mining, and manufacturing, contributing to efficient and sustainable material processing worldwide.



Other key players in the global rare earth magnet market are Electron Energy Corporation, and others.



Niron, a startup in Minneapolis, United States, has started testing the production of permanent magnets with iron nitride. The company has received funding of USD 100 million to scale up its project and produce the magnets without using rare-earth materials from China.



Rare Earth Magnet Market Analysis by Region



The United States market is anticipated to grow rapidly as organisations in the country are actively exploring initiatives to fortify their domestic rare earth supply chain, recognising the critical significance of securing a sustainable and diverse source for these essential elements. This strategic effort aligns with national security imperatives and aims to bolster technological development within the country.



While China currently leads in rare earth production and supply, other regions, including Japan, Europe, and the United States, are actively exploring strategies to diversify sources and secure their rare earth supply chains.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 161 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $21.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $52.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market by Magnet Type

5.4.1 NdFeB Magnets

5.4.2 SmCo Magnets

5.5 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market by Application

5.5.1 NdFeB Magnets

5.5.1.1 Automobile

5.5.1.2 Electronics

5.5.1.3 Power Generators

5.5.1.4 Medical Industry

5.5.1.5 Wind Power

5.5.2 SmCo Magnets

5.5.2.1 Defence

5.5.2.2 Aerospace

5.5.2.3 Electronics

5.5.2.4 Medical Devices

5.5.2.5 Motors, Actuators and Industrial Application

5.6 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market by Region



6 Regional Analysis

6.1 China

6.2 Japan

6.3 Europe

6.4 United States



7 Market Dynamics

7.1 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.3 Key Indicators for Demand

7.4 Key Indicators for Price



8 Value Chain Analysis



9 Manufacturing Process

9.1 Overview

9.2 Detailed Process Flow

9.3 Operations Involved



10 Project Details and Cost Analysis

10.1 Land, Location and Site Development

10.2 Construction

10.3 Plant Layout

10.4 Plant Machinery

10.5 Raw Material Requirement

10.6 Packaging

10.7 Transportation

10.8 Utilities

10.9 Manpower

10.10 Other Capital Investment



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Supplier Selection

11.2 Key Global Players

11.3 Key Regional Players

11.4 Key Player Strategies

11.5 Company Profiles

Proterial Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Bunting Magnetics Co.

Electron Energy Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cvvye8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment