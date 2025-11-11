Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Industry Report 2025-2034: Rising Demand for Urban Housing and Large-scale Investments in NEOM City, Jeddah Waterfront, and Entertainment City

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia prefabricated building and structural steel market size reached a value of almost USD 1.97 Billion in the year 2024. The prefabricated building and structural steel market in the region is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.20% between 2025 and 2034 to reach a value of almost USD 3.27 Billion by 2034.

The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report covers the macro and micro aspects of the industry by looking into the historical (2018-2024) and forecast (2025-2034) trends of each segment of the industry. The detailed report also provides an overview of the global and GCC markets.







The prefabricated building and structural steel industry in Saudi Arabia is driven by the rising demand for urban housing. The industry is further invigorated by the increasing investments made by the government of Saudi Arabia in the alternate sources of income by introducing infrastructural projects, like Vision 2030 and the development of Jeddah Waterfront, NEOM City, and Entertainment City.



Market Analysis



The Saudi Arabia prefabricated building and structural steel market is driven by the rising unavailability of affordable housing as the population is rising, along with the inflow of expatriates, which has created a demand for prefabricated homes in Saudi Arabia. The industry is further aided by the environment-friendly nature of prefabricated buildings as compared to conventionally constructed buildings, owing to nil production of any on-site waste or requirement for fuel for the machines, which emit harmful gases. This will also aid the industry growth of the prefabricated building and structural steel market in the forecast period. In addition to this, these materials are cost-effective, energy, and time-efficient, and easy to install, further leading to the industry growth.



The prefabricated building and structural steel industry in Saudi Arabia is finding impetus in the rising urbanisation and ongoing and upcoming infrastructural projects, which are expected to enhance the market growth for prefabricated structures during the forecast period. The industry may find hindrance due to factors like the lack of financing options and durability issues in Saudi Arabia.

Market Segmentation



Prefabricated buildings are referred to as the structures that are manufactured off-site to be later transferred and assembled on the construction site. Structural steel, on the other hand, represents the basic framework wherein prefabricated parts are installed. These structures offer numerous advantages in comparison to traditionally constructed buildings, which include durability, ease of expansion, design flexibility, efficient material utilisation, weather resistance, minimal maintenance, and eco-friendly nature.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $3.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Global Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market by Product Type

5.5 Global Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market by End Use

5.6 Global Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market by Region



6 GCC Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 GCC Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 GCC Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market Forecast (2025-2034)

6.4 GCC Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market by Product Type

6.5 GCC Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market by End Use

6.6 GCC Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market by Country



7 Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market Analysis

7.1 Key Industry Highlights

7.2 Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Historical Market (2018-2024)

7.3 Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market Forecast (2025-2034)

7.4 Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building Market by Product Type

7.4.1 Floors and Roof

7.4.2 Walls

7.4.3 Staircase

7.4.4 Panels and Lintels

7.4.5 Others

7.5 Saudi Arabia Structural Steel Market by Component

7.5.1 H-Type Beam

7.5.2 I-Type Beam

7.5.3 Columns

7.5.4 Angles

7.6 Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market by End Use

7.6.1 Residential

7.6.2 Institutional

7.6.3 Commercial

7.6.4 Industrial



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

8.3 Key Indicators for Demand

8.4 Key Indicators for Price



9 Value Chain Analysis



10 Price Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Supplier Selection

11.2 Key Global Players

11.3 Key Regional Players

11.4 Key Player Strategies

11.5 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vfu5u3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment