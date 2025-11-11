VCI Global Acquires US$100 Million in OOB Tokens and Is Appointed as Treasury Manager of OOB Foundation, in Partnership with OOBIT, Where Tether (USDT Issuer with US$183 Billion in Circulation) Is the Largest Shareholder

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”) today announced the acquisition of approximately US$100 million (book value) in OOB tokens and its appointment as Treasury Manager for the OOB digital-asset ecosystem, in which Tether Investment Limited (“Tether”) holds the largest ownership stake.

Following the transaction, Tether, through its holdings in OOBIT, is expected to become the largest shareholder of VCI Global, alongside industry leaders including Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko, CMCC Global, and 468 Capital. This strategic alignment positions VCIG at the center of a rapidly evolving digital-asset ecosystem and strengthens its connections with key global players in blockchain and fintech.

Transaction Structure

VCI Global acquired US$50 million worth of OOB tokens at a US$200 million market capitalization (US$0.20 per token) through the issuance of restricted shares to the OOB Foundation.

An additional US$50 million in OOB tokens will be acquired through cash purchases on the secondary market following the token’s upcoming launch.





About the OOB Token and OOBIT Platform

The OOB token will serve as the utility and incentive token within OOBIT, a next-generation digital payments and remittance platform that integrates blockchain technology into everyday financial activity.

Its key capabilities include:

Tap-to-pay crypto transactions across merchant POS systems

Low-cost cross-border remittances with near-instant settlement

Loyalty and rewards powered by OOB token utility

Multi-chain interoperability bridging traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems





“This development reinforces our long-term commitment to building a cross-sector platform that advances technology, AI, digital assets, and industry applications through the capital markets. We aim to create sustainable value by bridging innovation with real-world growth,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

“We are not simply completing a digital-asset transaction. VCIG is a well-rounded platform advancing multiple sectors, from AI to finance to infrastructure. This combination presents tremendous potential to accelerate growth and expand the real-world utility of our ecosystem,” said Moshe Schisser, Chairman of OOBIT.

Next Steps

Completion of the remaining US$50 million cash-based OOB token purchase following launch;

Establishment of VCI Global’s Digital Treasury Division to manage digital-asset initiatives; and

Integration of token utility into VCI Global’s AI, fintech, and sovereign data platforms.





About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited is a cross-sector platform builder at the forefront of technology and financial architecture. The Company focuses on developing and scaling platforms across artificial intelligence, encrypted data infrastructure, digital treasury systems, and next-generation capital market solutions.

By integrating technology innovation with financial ecosystems, VCI Global enables enterprises, governments, and institutions to capture opportunities in the evolving digital economy. The Company’s strategy is centered on building scalable platforms that deliver resilience, efficiency, and long-term value across multiple high-growth sectors.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

