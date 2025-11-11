Moomoo Financial Canada Wins Benzinga Chairman’s Award for Canada’s Best U.S. Stock Trading Platform

Award recognizes Moomoo’s leadership in low-cost trading and real-time market access that helps Canadians invest beyond borders.

Moomoo Financial Canada has been awarded the Benzinga Chairman’s Award for Canada’s Best U.S. Stock Trading Platform, recognizing its industry leadership in low-cost, AI-powered investing tools and real-time market access for Canadians trading U.S. stocks and options.

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moomoo Financial Canada Inc., a next-generation online stock and options trading platform, today announced it has been awarded the Chairman’s Award for Canada’s Best U.S. Stock Trading Platform by Benzinga, a global leader in financial news and market data.

The Benzinga Chairman’s Award recognizes innovation, impact, and excellence in financial technology. Moomoo earned this distinction for offering the highest product value, lowest fees, and fastest access to actionable trading insights—helping Canadians invest in U.S. stocks and options with greater transparency and confidence.

“We recognized Moomoo Financial Canada Inc. for redefining how Canadians access U.S. equity and options trading,” said Benzinga's Chief Revenue Officer, Jody Rones. “The company’s platform delivers professional-grade investing through powerful AI-driven tools, no currency exchange fee, and real-time market data—continually delivering unmatched value, innovation and sophistication to investors.”

Since launching in Canada in 2023, Moomoo has focused on removing barriers for retail investors. Its platform combines $0 currency exchange fees, real-time U.S. market data, and advanced analytics—all included at no additional cost. This approach allows investors to trade and learn using the same professional tools once limited to institutional players.

Backed by 27 million users across seven markets worldwide, Moomoo brings global strength with Canadian confidence—leveraging its international expertise to deliver secure, data-driven investing experiences for all users.

“We’re honoured to be recognized by Benzinga,” said Michael Arbus, CEO of Moomoo Financial Canada. “As Canada’s first artificial intelligence–backed stock and options trading platform, Moomoo provides Canadians with the edge they need to trade U.S. markets—powered by real-time data, advanced assessment tools, and zero unnecessary fees. This award validates our mission to give Canadian investors the same advantages professionals enjoy, without barriers or costs.”

The recognition follows a year of strong momentum for Moomoo in Canada, as one of the fastest-growing fintech platforms in the country—built for active stock and options traders looking to capitalize on U.S. market opportunities from home. Stay tuned for more industry-leading innovation from Moomoo, including major product enhancements and the upcoming opening of its first Canadian Moomoo Store in Toronto’s historic Yorkville neighbourhood.

About Moomoo Financial Canada

Moomoo Financial Canada Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). The Moomoo platform provides professional-grade trading tools, real-time data, and advanced analytics to help Canadian investors make informed decisions. Moomoo Financial Canada is an affiliate of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU), a leading global fintech company serving over 27 million users worldwide. Learn more at www.moomoo.ca.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a financial media, investment research and data company providing investors with essential tools, proprietary information and actionable insights to help them make smarter, more informed decisions. Known for its real-time news, market insights, and data solutions, Benzinga serves a broad audience of retail investors, institutional investors, financial institutions, and advertising partners looking to reach a high-value audience. Visit www.benzinga.com for more information.

