Fixtal Limited Announces Range of Fire Rated Systems to Offer Protection for Every Type of Building

London, UK, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fixtal Limited, a company specialising in fire-rated systems engineered to meet UK fire safety standards, is pleased to announce its comprehensive range of Fire Rated Systems, designed to provide protection for every type of building.



From fireproof doors, fire rated curtain walls, smoke vents and windows with Fire Rated Glass Marking, Fixtal Limited crafts every product in-house to the highest quality while ensuring that every item is tested and certified to ensure compliance with UK building regulations.



Engineered for excellence, Fixtal Limited supplies fully certified fire‑rated systems and passive fire protection solutions tailored for apartment blocks, commercial buildings, industrial buildings and industrial facilities, including warehouses and factories.



Some of the Fireproof Solutions offered by Fixtal Limited include:



Fireproof Windows: Whether used in internal partitions or external facades, fire rated windows are a key component in achieving compliance and enhancing building safety. Fixtal Limited designs and manufactures fireproof windows that help slow the spread of fire and smoke, providing critical protection when every second counts. These windows support passive fire protection strategies by containing fire to a specific area, helping to safeguard building occupants and limit damage to the structure.



Fireproof Doors: Adhering to a strict Fire Door Manufacturing Process, Fixtal Limited designs fireproof doors that slow the spread of fire and smoke, protect lives, and support safe evacuation. The company’s modern solutions combine safety with style, offering a diverse range that utilses advanced materials and certified methods to ensure the ideal Thickness of Fire Doors to enhance a building’s fire strategy by helping to contain fire within one area and giving people time to exit safely while emergency crews respond.



Fire Rated Curtain Walls: Fire Rated Curtain Walls are the key to passive fire protection in multistorey buildings such as high-rise developments, hospitals, and industrial structures. Fixtal Limited produces fire rated curtain walls that prevent the spread of flames, smoke, and heat through external building facades. The systems are manufactured to achieve both fire performance and architectural requirements, combining tested fire protection with structural integrity and design flexibility. Each curtain wall successfully meets fire resistance requirements, ensuring effective compartmentation, improved occupant safety, and support for emergency evacuation procedures.



Smoke Vents: The experienced team at Fixtal Limited understands the pivotal role smoke vents play in passive fire protection by limiting the spread of smoke and flame into concealed or vulnerable areas of a building. The company’s fire resistant vents support overall building safety by reducing the risk of internal fire spread and limiting secondary fire. These systems combine the need for ventilation with strict fire protection requirements, forming an integrated part of a compliant fire strategy in both residential and commercial properties.



Fixtal Limited encourages individuals interested in exploring its range of Fireproof Solutions, helpful Articles or a custom quote tailored to their specific needs to visit the website today.



About Fixtal Limited



Fixtal Limited is a UK company offering fire-rated systems engineered to meet UK fire safety standards. The range of products is tested and certified to ensure compliance with UK building regulations to protect all types of buildings.



