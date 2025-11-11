Strifor Launches Rewards Program Recognizing Top IB Performers

The licensed broker introduces a premium prize initiative to reward introducing brokers for outstanding results and strengthen long-term collaboration.

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strifor has announced the launch of a new rewards program for its Introducing Broker (IB) partners. The initiative is designed to thank the most active partners for their contribution to the company’s growth and their role in helping new clients start trading with confidence.

Through the program, IB partners can earn exclusive prizes by referring new clients who open and fund trading accounts via their unique referral links. Once a referred client makes a deposit, the partner is automatically entered into the prize draw.

Top-performing partners will be recognized with premium Apple prizes, including a MacBook Air for the highest total trading volume, an iPhone Pro for exceptional individual results, and Apple AirPods Max for consistent partnership performance.

Each participant’s results are calculated based on the net in/out turnover of their referred clients — total deposits minus withdrawals during the promotional period. For example, if a partner’s clients deposit $20,000 and withdraw $5,000, their net turnover equals $15,000.

“Through this initiative, we aim to celebrate the efforts of our IB partners and highlight the importance of their role in expanding access to our trading platform,” said a Strifor representative. “Our partners’ dedication and engagement contribute significantly to our continued success.”

Prizes will be delivered to the winners’ registered addresses or arranged individually by agreement. Full participation terms are available on the broker’s official website.

Founded in 2020, Strifor operates under the regulation of the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius and is a member of the Financial Commission, providing client protection of up to €20,000 through its compensation fund. The company adheres to international financial security standards, ensuring transparency and fair trading conditions for traders and partners worldwide.

Trading CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Details: https://www.strifor.org/DISCLOSURE/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d08c2dc-563c-48f3-a4d4-03bb08f6e283