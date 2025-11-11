Finetrack Introduces the Thinnest UL Mid Shell and Finepolygon Insulation Jacket

Kobe, Japan , Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finetrack announces its 2025–26 Fall/Winter Collection, introducing three new technical layers for alpine climbers, backcountry skiers, hikers, and trail runners. Each piece continues Finetrack’s pursuit to solve sweat management and body temperature control through integrated layering system.



MU-WRAP® Mid Shell

An ultralight 140 g mid-shell built with the new Everbreath® μ (mu) 3-layer fabric. It balances wind and moisture protection with exceptional breathability and stretch, offering versatility for fast movement in changing mountain weather.



EVERBREATH PRIMO® Outer Shell

A lightweight hard shell for snow hiking and mid-level alpine climbs. Made with Finetrack’s original Everbreath 3-layer waterproof, breathable, and stretchable fabric, it provides reliable winter protection with a minimal, field-tested design.



POLYGON HELIOS® Insulation Jacket

A cold-weather insulation piece using Finetrack’s original FINEPOLYGON® insulation material, which retains warmth even when wet. Sized to pull easily over shells and gloves, it offers dependable warmth during belays and bivouacs in harsh conditions.



Research-Driven Manufacturing:

From textile development to final production, every Finetrack product is Made in Japan. Working closely with domestic fabric manufacturers and engineers, Finetrack continues to develop and refine original textiles and products proven in real backcountry environments. The goal remains the same: to help users stay dry, comfortable, and safe through integrated layering system.



Availability:

The 2025–26 Fall/Winter Collection is available through online store at www.finetrackglobal.com



About Finetrack:

Founded in Kobe, Japan, Finetrack is an outdoor brand dedicated to supporting those who face nature with pure intent and a fair approach. Rooted in innovation and experience, the brand continues to design high-performance layering systems and apparel for the most demanding conditions.

