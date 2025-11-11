Pluri Partners with Miss Universe Skincare Introducing Exosome-Enhanced Regenerative Skincare

Pluri launches wholly-owned health and aesthetics subsidiary Cellav- leveraging Pluri’s proprietary 3D cell expansion platform to deliver advanced exosome-based technologies for medical aesthetics

HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluri Inc. (“Pluri”, the “Company”, “we”, “our” or “us”) (Nasdaq, TASE: PLUR), a leading biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary platform for cell-based solutions to create a collaborative network of ventures, today announces the launch of Cellav Health and Aesthetics Ltd. (“Cellav”), its wholly-owned health and aesthetics subsidiary, focused on developing science-driven and regenerative solutions powered by Pluri’s proprietary 3D cell expansion platform. The launch follows Cellav’s first secured commercial collaboration with Miss Universe Skincare (“Miss Universe Skincare”), a global skincare and beauty brand. The collaboration will focus on the co-development of a new line of advanced, cell-based skincare products.

Cellav is expected to supply a proprietary cell-based active ingredient, developed using Pluri’s cell expansion platform, for use in a new series of skincare products expected to be launched under the Miss Universe Skincare label. The first product is expected to launch during the first half of 2026 and will be distributed through Miss Universe Skincare’s global platform. The official presentation of this collaboration is expected to take place during the pre-gala activities of the 74th Miss Universe event in Thailand. This collaboration marks a major milestone in Pluri’s strategy to expand into high-growth, revenue-generating markets. Cellav’s solutions combine regenerative biotechnology with the global appeal of beauty and wellness to meet rising consumer demand for credible, science-based skincare. Derived from various cell sources and manufactured under the highest quality standards, Cellav’s exosomes are designed to enhance skin rejuvenation, elasticity, and radiance.

“At Miss Universe Skincare, we believe that true beauty begins at the cellular level,” said Olivia Quido, President of Miss Universe Skincare and Vice President of Global Partnerships, Miss Universe Organization. “Through our collaboration with Cellav by Pluri, we are proud to introduce the extraordinary benefits of exosome technology - one of the most advanced frontiers in skincare science. Exosomes derived from regenerative biotechnology help boost skin rejuvenation, enhance elasticity, and restore natural luminosity. By integrating these powerful actives into our formulations, we continue our mission to empower every individual to glow with confidence, vitality, and purpose.”

Cellav is led by Chief Executive Officer Katty Dowery, a pharmaceutical engineer and biotechnology executive with over a decade of experience in cell-based technologies, regenerative medicine, and product innovation. As a long-time leader within Pluri, she brings a strong track record of translating advanced science into commercial success.

“At Cellav, we’re bridging advanced biotechnology with the world of beauty,” said Ms. Dowery. “Through my work with cells and regenerative medicine, I’ve seen the remarkable potential of this science. I believe it shouldn’t remain confined to laboratories or clinical research - it should enhance how we look, feel, and live every day. Our mission is to make regenerative science accessible and impactful. What sets us apart is our scientific integrity, deep cell-based technology expertise, and commitment to the highest quality standards. We believe the future of beauty lies in regenerative biotechnology, and with Pluri’s platform behind us, we’re ready to lead the way.”

“Our partnership with Miss Universe Skincare marks more than just a strategic brand collaboration- it’s a clear step forward in Pluri’s focused strategy to apply our platform where we believe our technology can make the greatest impact,” said Yaky Yanay, Chief Executive Officer and President of Pluri. “By launching Cellav, we are expanding into a high-demand market with a differentiated, science-driven offering—one that aligns with our commitment to near-term revenue generation, scalable innovation, and advancing global wellbeing.”

About Cellav

Cellav is Pluri’s subsidiary, dedicated to transforming cutting-edge cell science into high-impact solutions for health and aesthetics. At its core, Cellav is built to bridge science and real-world results-delivering flexible, business-to-business offerings that meet the growing demand for regenerative, credible, and customizable beauty innovations. Cellav plans to operate through three core areas: (i) Cellav develops premium cell-derived ingredients- such as exosomes and cell extracts—that can be integrated into partner formulations or devices; (ii) Cellav offers professional-use and consumer-ready skincare and haircare products powered by regenerative actives; and (iii) Cellav provides a flexible technology platform that enables partners to scale production, co-develop innovative solutions, and launch white-label or co-branded products. Cellav intends to work with global beauty brands, device manufacturers, medical clinics, and distributors. Its business model is intentionally adaptable, supporting licensing, joint ventures, and royalty-based collaborations. All offerings are backed by over two decades of Pluri’s expertise, rooted in pharmaceutical-grade development and designed to scale with partners around the world. Learn more at visit: https://pluri-biotech.com/revolutionizing-the-beauty-industry/

About Miss Universe Skincare

Miss Universe Skincare, the official skincare line inspired by the Miss Universe brand, combines science and luxury to empower individuals to glow with confidence and purpose. Each formula features the proprietary MU7C+ Complex, a blend of age-defying actives sourced from seven continents, and innovative drone-delivery technology designed to optimize efficacy and achieve luminous, even-toned skin. Founded and led by Olivia Quido, President of Miss Universe Skincare and Vice President of Global Partnerships, Miss Universe Organization, Miss Universe Skincare reflects a legacy of excellence, global reach, and professional trust. Its products have been selected as the official skincare regimen used by Miss Universe contestants worldwide. Together with Cellav by Pluri, Miss Universe Skincare continues to elevate the standards of modern skincare through innovation, integrity, and results-driven beauty science. To learn more, visit http://www.missuniverseskincare.com

About Pluri

Pluri™ is a biotechnology company pioneering mass-scale cell expansion and biofarming. Using its patented, proprietary 3D cell expansion platform, Pluri develops scalable, consistent, and cost-efficient cell-based solutions. The Company drives innovation in regenerative medicine, foodtech, agtech, aesthetics and offers Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services. With two decades of experience, a strong intellectual property portfolio and its collaborative network of ventures, Pluri accelerates breakthroughs that address global challenges such as sustainable food production, healthcare, and climate resilience. To learn more, visit www.pluri-biotech.com or follow Pluri on LinkedIn and X .

