Block Reign, Inc. Showcases Momentum Around the Gnodi Blockchain

Orem, Utah, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block Reign, Inc. today announced growing adoption of the Gnodi Blockchain, a decentralized Layer-1 network built to make blockchain usable for real people and everyday products. Users are engaging with Gnodi powered apps, more operators are standing up nodes, and businesses and organizations are exploring the network as a secure, community-aligned foundation.



Gnodi emphasizes fast transactions, predictable outcomes, and clear paths to participate, whether running a node, using applications, or contributing to governance. The network uses a Proof of Stake and Oracle PoS hybrid consensus built on CometBFT, combining stake-based security with oracle-driven validation for consistent performance and real- world alignment. Live services such as Meetn (identity aware communication) and SAFE (document protection) demonstrate privacy-first, everyday utility. Community governance and protocol-driven rewards support long term, user centric growth, and all network activity is transparently verifiable in real time at http://explore.gnodi.org/



Flexible integration for any industry. Block Reign helps organizations connect their products and services to blockchain technology, turning everyday use into crypto rewards, unlocking new loyalty, retention, and community programs that deliver a real competitive advantage The company serves organizations across consumer, retail, healthcare, financial services, the public sector, and more, delivering measurable outcomes through tailored integrations rather than one-size-fits-all solutions. By abstracting protocol complexity, Block Reign provides streamlined, enterprise-grade access to a decentralized Layer-1 blockchain.



The company supports:



Businesses connecting existing products to a live Layer-1 for token-style engagement

Innovators seeking a simple bridge to Web3-capable services

Developers building blockchain-ready applications

Users and customers earning crypto rewards for participation

earning crypto rewards for participation



“Gnodi is showing that a community-oriented blockchain can be both approachable and useful,” said Dewey McKay, Chief Financial Officer at Block Reign. “We’re focused on making it simple for people to participate — to run nodes, to use products, and to help guide the future of the network.”



Block Reign emphasizes that everyday people can get involved in this growing ecosystem. Individuals can participate by purchasing a node at: https://blockreign.tech/



ABOUT BLOCK REIGN



Block Reign exists to innovate, empower, and connect by delivering cutting-edge technology solutions designed for the modern digital world. Specializing in SaaS products that seamlessly integrate with Web3 blockchain technology, Block Reign empowers businesses and individuals with meaningful digital tools that drive growth, efficiency, and security. Our mission is to connect people and organizations through scalable, future-ready solutions that bridge the gap between today’s technology needs and tomorrow’s possibilities.



Disclaimer: Block Reign integrates enterprise products and services with the decentralized Gnodi Blockchain, which operates separately and is not governed or controlled by Block Reign. Any digital rewards issued through node participation or through any Block Reign products or services that connect to the blockchain are utility-based, not guaranteed, and may have no market value. These rewards do not constitute passive income, an investment contract, equity, or profit expectation. Participation is voluntary and subject to each participant’s own tax and regulatory compliance responsibilities.



ABOUT GNODI BLOCKCHAIN



The Gnodi Blockchain is a decentralized platform that empowers individuals to manage their digital identities and engage within an open ecosystem of applications and services. Built on Proof-of-Stake consensus, with community governance and protocol-driven rewards, Gnodi delivers a secure, scalable, and user-focused network designed for long-term growth. Digital rewards distributed through the network recognize participation and contribution; they are utility-based and not financial investment instruments and may never have any value outside of the ecosystem.



