Edible Garden’s USDA Organic Certified Pulp Refrigerated Fermented Gourmet Hot Sauces Now Available at ShopRite

BELVIDERE, NJ, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that its full line of USDA Organic Certified Pulp refrigerated, fermented gourmet hot sauces is now available at ShopRite supermarkets throughout the Northeast. This marks an expansion of Edible Garden’s product offerings within ShopRite, where the Company has long provided its line of fresh, sustainably grown produce.

Headquartered in Keasbey, New Jersey, ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With hundreds of stores across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite has donated over $65 million to food banks that support more than 2,500 charities, underscoring its deep commitment to fighting hunger and strengthening the communities it serves. As the title sponsor of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, ShopRite has also donated over $45 million to local organizations, hospitals, and community groups.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with ShopRite, a long-standing retail partner that shares our values of freshness, sustainability, and community engagement,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “As a locally based New Jersey company, Edible Garden is especially proud to grow alongside ShopRite, one of our very first customers and a valued partner since our early days. The addition of our clean-label, great-tasting, refrigerated Pulp fermented hot sauces builds on our successful partnership and strengthens our presence within the ShopRite network. Each sauce in the Pulp line is crafted using a fermentation process that enhances both flavor and nutritional value, resulting in vibrant, chef-quality sauces made with simple, natural ingredients and no artificial additives. Fan favorites such as our Hungarian Wax, Habanero Carrot Pepper, Fresno Chili, and Jalapeño hot sauces exemplify what defines ‘The Flavor Maker, Edible Garden®’—creating bold, inspired flavors that elevate every meal while staying true to our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission of providing better-for-you, responsibly sourced, clean-label products.”

