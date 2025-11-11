TJO 10x10 Management’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts Earn Multiple National Awards at Camp Jellystone’s Annual Symposium

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Several Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts owned and managed by TJO 10x10 Management, part of the company’s Great Escapes RV Resorts division, earned top honors at the 2025 Camp Jellystone Annual Symposium. These awards recognize franchise locations that deliver exceptional performance in guest satisfaction, operations, branding, and overall campground excellence across the Jellystone Park™ system.

Jellystone Park™ Columbus North in Mt. Gilead, Ohio was recognized as a nominee for Camp-Resort of the Year, Camp Jellystone’s highest honor. The award spotlights parks that exceed brand standards, demonstrate strong growth, and exemplify the franchise’s three pillars: attractions, activities, and the Jellystone Park characters. Columbus North earned the prestigious title in 2024 and continued its award-winning momentum in 2025 with multiple additional recognitions:

The Carroll Award (Franchise Inspection Leader)- For achieving the highest assessment ratings among all Jellystone Park™ locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Retail Store of the Year- Recognizing excellence in retail performance, sales growth, and revenue per camper night.

Theming & Branding Award-: Celebrating exceptional brand consistency through character artwork, facility theming, and visual storytelling.

Pinnacle Club Award- presented to Jellystone Park™ locations that earn scores of 95 percent or higher on Camp Jellystone’s comprehensive annual assessment of facilities, operations, and guest experience. This distinction recognizes parks that consistently uphold the highest standards of quality, cleanliness, customer service, and brand excellence.

Customer/Guest Service Award- for guest satisfaction scores of 4.5 or higher.

Recreation Award- for recreation satisfaction scores of 4.2 or higher.

Additional Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts owned and managed by TJO 10x10 Management, also earned top honors across a variety of categories:

Jellystone Park™ Watts Bar Lake (Loudon, TN):

Comfort Station Award – for earning a perfect score in annual facility inspections.

Pinnacle Club Award

Customer/Guest Service Award

Recreation Award

Jellystone Park™ Warrens (Warrens, WI):

Curb Appeal Award – for outstanding landscaping and visual presentation.

Pinnacle Club Award

Jellystone Park™ Milton (Milton, PA):

Pinnacle Club Award



Jellystone Park™ Cleveland Sandusky (Nova, OH):

Pinnacle Club Award

Customer/Guest Service Award

Recreation Award



Jellystone Park™ Pelahatchie (Pelahatchie, MS):

Pinnacle Club Award



Jellystone Park™ West Georgia (Bremen, GA):

Pinnacle Club Award



Jellystone Park™ North Port Huron (Carsonville, MI):

Excellence Award



“What makes these awards meaningful is that they reflect the effort our teams put in every single day,” said Troy Sheppard, Chief Operating Officer of TJO 10x10 Management. “Every team member — from maintenance and housekeeping to recreation and guest services — works hard to create the perfect backdrop for the most unforgettable family vacation a family will ever take. That level of care and pride shows in every detail, from the splash zones to the camp store to the evening campfire.”

About Great Escapes RV Resorts

With 21 premier resorts across 11 states, Houston-based Great Escapes RV Resorts is redefining family getaways with unforgettable experiences that go beyond the ordinary. We don’t just offer vacations—we create epic adventures packed with top-tier amenities, luxury cabins, and premium RV sites. From thrilling water attractions to endless family-friendly activities, every stay is designed to bring families together and make memories that last a lifetime. Discover the Great Escapes difference at www.greatescapesrvresorts.com.

About TJO 10×10 Management

TJO 10×10 Management is a leader in both the outdoor hospitality and self-storage industries. As operators and developers, TJO 10×10 Management oversees a diverse portfolio of premier RV resorts and campgrounds through the Great Escapes RV Resorts brand, offering a unique blend of modern amenities and family-friendly activities that help guests create unforgettable experiences. In addition, TJO 10×10 Management also manages Premium Spaces, a network of top-tier self-storage facilities, providing secure and convenient solutions for personal and commercial storage needs. Whether delivering outdoor adventures or innovative storage services, TJO 10×10 Management is committed to quality, service, and community. For more information, visit greatescapesrvresorts.com, premiumspaces.com, or tjo10x10mgmt.com.

Contact

Cherolyn Chiang

Director of Marketing

Great Escapes RV Resorts

cherolyn@jenkinsorg.com

832.831.0807

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4fa7a18-8077-4276-abd8-de5414b60b41