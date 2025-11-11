Turn Therapeutics’ GX-03 Technology Named as One of “Five Novel Mechanisms Reshaping Atopic Dermatitis Treatment” by Patient Care Online Magazine

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turn Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TTRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing dermatologic, advanced wound, and infectious disease therapies, today announced it has been named as one of the “Five Novel Mechanisms Reshaping Atopic Dermatitis Treatment” by Patient Care Online Magazine.

“We are honored to have our GX-03 technology be recognized as a top innovation by this widely read online magazine and this surprise designation further validates our goal of bringing best-in-class eczema products to patients in need,” said Bradley Burnam, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Turn Therapeutics. “IL-36 is implicated in the inflammatory cascade behind atopic dermatitis, eczema and psoriasis, and our technology, with its novel mechanism of action, represents the first topical agent to address this target, offering patients a potential alternative to systematics and injectables. Our studies have demonstrated GX-03’s ability to inhibit several key targets including IL-36 alpha, IL-31, as well as IL-4 and IL-36 gamma, all of which are linked to both eczema and psoriasis. We are working diligently to bring our proprietary pipeline of therapeutics to market and look forward to announcing topline data from our lead program in severe eczema in early 2026.”

Patient Care Online is a comprehensive educational and clinical news resource for office-based care clinicians of all backgrounds. Using a variety of media, Patient Care Online provides practical information across the range of disease states and conditions seen daily in frontline clinical practice. Clinicians come to Patient Care Online for news on drug approvals and commentary on the most current research, for video and podcast interviews with primary investigators and clinician thought leaders, for slide shows that provide at-a-glance highlights of clinical trials, professional society guidelines, and trending data, all developed with a focus on application to improve patient care.

About Turn Therapeutics

Turn Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing products for dermatology, wound care, and infectious disease. The Company has received three FDA clearances for its proprietary wound and dermatology formulations and is advancing late-stage clinical programs in eczema and onychomycosis. In addition, Turn is pursuing global health initiatives in thermostable vaccine delivery designed to serve underserved areas worldwide, reflecting its commitment to public health innovation.

