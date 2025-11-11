Red Cat Proudly Supports Military Servicemembers through its Veterans Outreach Initiative

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, is proud to support and salute America’s warfighters this Veteran’s Day. Red Cat’s mission is to support those who serve – both on the front lines and the home front.

As part of its ongoing Veterans Outreach Initiative, Red Cat is committed to giving back to the veteran community through support of trusted charitable organizations focused on veteran health, recovery, transition, and empowerment. Earlier this year, Red Cat partnered with Sky Devil Wine , a veteran-owned winery established in December 2017, to introduce a limited-edition premium cabernet sauvignon. The goal with this initiative is to donate a percentage of proceeds from every bottle sold to trusted veterans’ charitable organizations focused on health, recovery, transition, and empowerment.

Red Cat has already partnered with two organizations. Darby’s Warrior Support , founded in 2022, provides physically and emotionally injured post 9/11 Special Operations Combat veterans with all-inclusive Arkansas hunting and fishing opportunities in an environment that comforts, encourages and fosters rehabilitation, recovery and transition. Still Serving Veterans (SSV), founded in 2006, helps severely wounded Veterans transition to civilian life and secure VA benefits.

“A significant number of the Red Cat family are former military that have proudly served our country and understand the challenges of transitioning back into civilian life,” said Stan Nowak, Red Cat’s Vice President of Marketing. “We’ve received an overwhelmingly positive response from veterans and our partners for this initiative, and we remain committed to provide our warfighters with the best drone technology on the front lines, and to stand by these brave individuals and their families once they come home.”

Through special fundraising events, including an auction of a three-bottle pack at SSV’s annual Bullets, Bourbon, & Barbecue event in Tennessee, and a wine tasting fundraiser at The Capital Grille in Washington, D.C., at the AUSA conference, combined with total online sales, Red Cat has raised more than $13,000 so far to support its partner organizations.

The company continues to explore additional opportunities to support the veteran community through ongoing fundraising, awareness campaigns, and community engagement efforts. Learn more here: https://redcat.red/veteran-outreach/ .

