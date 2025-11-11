OSS to Demonstrate Best-In-Class High Performance Compute Portfolio at SC25

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leading provider of rugged, enterprise-class compute solutions for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and sensor processing at the edge, today announced it will attend the SuperComputing Conference 2025 (SC25). SC25 is an international conference for AI, high-performance computing (HPC), networking, storage, and analysis. The event takes place November 16–21 in St. Louis, Missouri, where OSS will exhibit at Booth 2111.

At SC25, OSS will highlight a comprehensive portfolio of enterprise-class compute and storage solutions, featuring the Company’s groundbreaking Gen6 PCIe Express external cable adapters, high-performance 2U and 3U servers, storage, and expansion systems that are engineered for extreme bandwidth and low latency. The Company will showcase its latest innovations that bring advanced computing power and ultra-low latency performance to commercial data centers and rugged edge applications.

“High-performance computing and Artificial Intelligence are no longer confined to the data center, it’s moving to the edge, and OSS is leading this transformation,” said Mike Knowles, President and CEO of One Stop Systems. “At SC25, we’re showcasing our best-in-class, high-throughput compute platforms that deliver the performance, scalability, and efficiency demanded by today’s AI and data-intensive commercial applications. We’re excited to join the world’s leading HPC companies and demonstrate how our PCIe 6.0 innovations and modular platforms are redefining what’s possible in AI and computing.”

SC25 is an annual international gathering for professionals and students to discuss, showcase, and learn about the latest advancements in HPC. These events feature technical programs, workshops, tutorials, and exhibits from vendors, researchers, and institutions, focusing on areas like HPC, AI, quantum computing, networking, storage, and cloud and distributed computing.

For product inquiries or to schedule a meeting, contact OSS sales engineers at sales@onestopsystems.com or call (877) 438-2724.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com. You can also follow OSS on X, YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "aim," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "suggest," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to the potential and/or the results of current or future programs, the future adoption of technologies or applications, the acceptance or potential adoptions of the newly developed PCIe 6.0 products, or the potential benefit of attending SC25. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contacts:

Robert Kalebaugh

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (858) 518-6154

Email contact