Newton Golf Company to Host Q3 2025 Earnings Call and Investor Q&A on November 13

CAMARILLO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) (“Newton Golf” or the “Company”), a technology-forward golf company focused on performance-driven innovation, today announces it will host a webcast and investor Q&A session following the release of its third quarter 2025 financial results.

Webcast Details

Date: Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Format: Webcast with Q&A

Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CzFH8wEHSKqR9aNGkBgCCQ

During the webcast, Greg Campbell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Clayborne, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s third quarter results, recent business highlights, and outlook for the remainder of 2025. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The webcast is open to all shareholders, prospective investors, analysts, and members of the media. Participants are encouraged to submit questions in advance by emailing: ir@newtongolfco.com.

A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website at www.NewtonGolfIR.com shortly after the event concludes.

Investor Alerts

Stay updated with the latest from Newton Golf! Sign up for investor alerts at newtongolfir.com/email-alerts to receive company news and strategic developments directly to your inbox.

About NEWTON GOLF

At Newton Golf, we harness the power of physics to revolutionize golf equipment design. Formerly known as Sacks Parente, our rebranding reflects our commitment to innovation inspired by Sir Isaac Newton, the father of physics. By applying Newtonian principles to every aspect of our design process, we create precision-engineered golf equipment—including Newton Motion shafts and Gravity putters—that deliver unmatched stability, control, and performance. Our mission is to empower golfers with scientifically advanced tools that maximize consistency and accuracy, ensuring every swing is backed by the laws of physics.



For more information, visit the Company’s investor relations website at www.NewtonGolfIR.com or contact Investor Relations at ir@newtongolfco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the future financial performance of Newton Golf Company (the “Company”) and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "continues," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the reverse stock split, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, the potential for increased institutional investor interest, the Company’s future growth strategy, expansion of its product portfolio, anticipated financial performance, and future business prospects.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, general economic, financial, and business conditions; changes in consumer demand and industry trends; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its strategic initiatives; competition in the golf equipment market; supply chain disruptions; regulatory compliance and legal proceedings; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Beth Gast

BG Public Relations

beth.gast@bgpublicrelations.com

Investor Contact:

Scott McGowan

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Phone: 310.299.1717

ir@newtongolfco.com