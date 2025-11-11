LIS Technologies Inc., the Only U.S.-Origin and Patented Technology for Laser Uranium Enrichment Announces Elite Level Sponsorship of the 2025 American Nuclear Society Winter Conference & Expo 

Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, today announced that it is a sponsor of the 2025 American Nuclear Society (ANS) Winter Conference & Expo: Building the Nuclear Century, held on November 8-12, 2025 in Washington D.C.

“2026 presents a significant opportunity for LIST to advance the nation’s nuclear fuel enrichment capabilities through our proprietary, and the only U.S.-patented, laser enrichment technology,” said Viktor Chikan, Ph.D., CTO of LIS Technologies Inc. “Our sponsorship of the ANS Winter Conference is a strategic step that places us alongside many of the leading figures in nuclear energy. I look forward to engaging in discussions that will help shape the future of the industry in the United States and globally.”

The 2025 ANS Winter Conference & Expo will bring together professionals from across the nuclear sector to discuss the evolving role of nuclear technology in energy, research, medicine, space, and national security. The event will feature discussions on workforce development, supply chain revitalization, commercialization strategies, and public engagement, providing a forum for collaboration among industry leaders, policymakers, and researchers.

“The growing momentum within the United States, and abroad, to build up nuclear energy capabilities is tangible and conferences such as this are a valuable resource for industry leaders to collaborate towards this goal,” said Christo Liebenberg, President, Co-Founder & Chief Technical Advisor of LIS Technologies Inc. “This event seeks to connect some of the leading minds within every sector of the U.S. nuclear landscape, and we are pleased to sponsor such an important gathering.”

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared lasers to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

In Dec 2024, LIS Technologies Inc. was selected as one of six domestic companies to participate in the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Enrichment Acquisition Program. This initiative allocates up to $3.4 billion overall, with contracts lasting for up to 10 years. Each awardee is slated to receive a minimum contract of $2 million.

