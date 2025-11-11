Uni-Fuels Continues to Strengthen Global Operations with A New Office in Limassol, Cyprus

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: UFG), (“Uni-Fuels” or the “Company”), a global provider of marine fuel solutions headquartered in Singapore, today announced the opening of its new office in Limassol, Cyprus. This strategic foray underscores the Company’s commitment to expanding its international footprint and connecting with customers across the European markets.

The Limassol office, the Company’s first in Europe, alongside offices in Dubai and Shanghai, which also started operations this year, marks a pivotal milestone in Uni-Fuels’ ongoing global expansion. The Company is doubling down on its efforts to provide localized expertise and enhance operational agility to synergize efficient operations beyond its current bases and offer customers reliable fuel delivery across high-demand corridors.

“Our new Limassol office highlights our ethos of being closer to our customers and major trading hubs, where we believe proximity to our working partners and key shipping routes matters,” said Alan Tan, Senior Vice President of Commercial Uni-Fuels. The Mediterranean region offers a convergent blend of strategic location, evolving energy infrastructure, and hallmarks of a robust platform for delivering innovative, reliable, and cost-effective fuel solutions. Against this backdrop, we take the opportunity to strengthen our supplier diversification and fortify supply resilience with a stronger supply network.”

“At Uni-Fuels, our professional team of marine fuel experts is the backbone of our operations as we expand our market reach regionally and globally. They provide on-site expertise, ensure round-the-clock assistance, and offer operational support to facilitate problem-solving on the ground. Through cross-functional collaboration, we gain access to real-time market intelligence and regional market nuances, enabling us to support our customers in optimizing their operational performance while navigating the ever-changing business landscape,” added Mr. Tan.

Uni-Fuels’ presence in Limassol fosters timely access to fuel price variations, regulatory updates, and supply chain shifts. With a finger on the pulse of local price signals, inventory trends, the Company can sharpen its pricing strategy accordingly to provide customers with more flexible procurement options and solutions tailored to their needs.

Cyprus serves as a gateway between traditional fuel markets and the green shipping corridor with a focus on driving renewable solutions. Fittingly, Uni-Fuels, which is certified to provide alternative fuels, can coordinate low-emission fuel sourcing strategies that meet emerging demands, aligned with environmental regulations and sustainability targets. Primed for growth with its latest establishment in Europe, Uni-Fuels is dedicated to serving the maritime industry with best-in-class fuel solutions and supporting its customers in achieving optimal operational efficiency.

About Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited

Uni-Fuels is a fast-growing global provider of marine fuel solutions that has a growing presence across major shipping hubs, with offices in Singapore, Seoul, Dubai, and Shanghai. Established in 2021, Uni-Fuels has evolved into a dynamic, forward-thinking company. The company delivers customer-centric, compliant, and reliable fuel solutions across global markets and time zones, offering customers 24/7 operational support year-round. Backed by a thriving team of over 30 employees from diverse backgrounds and an extensive global supply network, Uni-Fuels has forged trusted partnerships with customers, supporting them in achieving their operational objectives and decarbonization goals amid a robust industry-wide energy transformation.

For more information, visit www.uni-fuels.com.

