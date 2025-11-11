American Rebel Light Beer Sponsors the Salute to Service: Patriot Crawl in Nashville, TN for Veterans Day 2025

Live Music, Military Tributes, Patriotic Celebrations and Rebel Light Beer Take Over Lower Broadway November 11, 2025, for Veterans Day 2025

Nashville, TN, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) (www.americanrebel.com) announces that American Rebel Light Beer is proud to serve as one of the Official Beverage Sponsors of the 2025 Salute to Service: Patriot Crawl, presented by 4Patriots with benefits supporting Label 22. Held on Tuesday, November 11, on Veterans Day in the heart of Nashville’s Broadway District, the event honors America’s veterans with live music, military tributes, and community celebration.

“American Rebel Light Beer is America’s Patriotic Beer—God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground beer—brewed as an all-natural premium light lager for patriots who love this country. It wasn’t created for Veterans alone; it was created for everyone who stands up for America—and that includes the Veterans and military families who’ve carried our freedoms forward,” said Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel Holdings, Inc.. “This Veterans Day on Lower Broadway, we’re shoulder-to-shoulder with Nashville and Label 22 at the Patriot Crawl—music up, flags high, and one message loud and clear: America honors its Veterans. From the stage to the street, we raise a can in thanks and celebrate the service that keeps our nation free.”





The Veterans Day Patriot Crawl supports Label 22, a nonprofit founded by veterans and artists to empower military service members through music, mentorship, and community connection.

Seven iconic venues—Jelly Roll’s, Whiskey Bent, Bootleggers, Redneck Riviera, BigShotz, Doc Holliday’s, and Chief’s on Broadway—will come alive from 1:00–5:00 PM as thousands of patriotic attendees gather for an afternoon of music and American Rebel Light Beer to celebrate Veterans Day 2025. The event kicks off with check-in at Jelly Roll’s at 12:00 PM, followed by rotating artist performances across all venues.





The event kicks off with a check-in at Jelly Roll’s at 12:00 PM, followed by rotating artist performances across all venues. Attendees can purchase wristbands or VIP badges for access to drink specials, exclusive lounges, and meet-and-greets with featured performers. The VIP experience, presented by Bomber Jacket Cigars, includes rooftop access, complimentary refreshments, swag bags, and automatic entry into Sal Gonzalez’s record release party.

2025 Patriot Crawl Artist Lineup Highlights

Headliner: Danielle Peck (Y2Kountry) – Parade Grand Marshall

Featured Artists: Stephen Cochran, Sal Gonzalez

Special Guest: Grayson Russell (Diary of a Wimpy Kid)

Plus performances by Josh Varnes, Birdie Nichols, Kate Kristine, Jenna Kay, Caleb Montgomery, Brooks Herring, Ty Warner, Wild Blue Country, Chris Turner, Odiss Kohn, Bigg Vinny, Tyler Jay

Patriot Crawl - Drink Wristbands & VIP Access

Wristbands: $25 Advance / $30 Day Of – Includes 4 drink punches redeemable at any venue

VIP Badge: $25 Advance / $30 Day Of – Includes rooftop lounge, artist meet & greet, swag bag, and more

American Rebel Light Beer Joins Forces with Fellow Patriotic Brands

American Rebel Light Beer – America’s Patriotic Beer, Heroes Vodka and 4 Branches Bourbon will be featured at participating venues throughout the event. America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer, American Rebel Light Beer is proud to raise a can to those who’ve served.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel began as a designer and marketer of branded safes and personal security products and has since grown into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in beer, branded safes, apparel, and accessories. With the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer in 2024 the company is growing rapidly across the USA with top-tier distribution partners in the premium light lager category.

Learn more at americanrebelbeer.com/investor-relations

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross: The American Rebel Story.

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light is a Premium Domestic Light Lager – all-natural, crisp, clean and bold with a lighter feel. At approximately 100 calories, 3.2 carbohydrates, and 4.3% alcohol per 12 oz serving, it’s brewed without corn, rice, or added sweeteners typically found in mass-produced beers.

Since its launch in April 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has expanded its distribtuion footprint to 16 states and continues to add distribution partners as it expands locations across the USA. For more information, visit americanrebelbeer.com or follow @AmericanRebelBeer on social media.

Media Inquiries

Monica Brennan

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com



Matt Sheldon

Matt@Precisionpr.com

Distribution Opportunities

Todd Porter

President, American Rebel Beverage

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

Investor Relations

ir@americanrebel.com

